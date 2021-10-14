|
October 14, 2021
- EDITORIAL
-
The incomprehensible position of some representatives of the
workers with regard to the protection of the health of those who work in the
harbours
-
- Perhaps there are still those who believe that an immaterial virus
is less dangerous than a vehicle that can crash into a
person
-
- Safety of work in port is discussed, discussed,
outrage - rightly so - when accidents happen, sometimes
unfortunately serious and deadly. Safety of work in port is not
speaks at all, incomprehensibly, when the harm to the health of
a port worker is not caused by the impact of a
forklift, from the fall of a container or another event
material, tangible and evident to everyone. We don't talk
of safety of work in port when this is undermined by a
virus, an incorporeal, "ethere" "thing", which
but it can cause the same serious damage to health
of workers until the extreme outcome of death.
-
- To avoid the recurrence of tangible disasters the various
actors in the port world - institutions, employers and
workers' representatives - agreed on adoption, each
according to its competences and appurtenances, of all measures
possible to prevent the recurrence of accidents. Workers too
ports agreed on the need to allow
carrying out work in port, in particular for employees
operational tasks, only to those who have been submitted
the minimum compulsory training to prevent the worker from
may hurt or hurt other workers by doing their own
homework.
-
- It is surprising that a part of the port workers themselves, for the
which is clear that measures must
necessarily and dutifully be adopted to prevent
possible misfortunes, do not have as much in mind the need to
impose appropriate measures to counter a potential danger
just as lethal as the one posed by an impalpable virus.
-
- It is difficult to understand what are the motivations that induce
many believe that a transparent danger is not a danger.
It is difficult to understand why, for example, the Coordination of
Port Workers of Trieste take sides not only against the obligation
of the green pass to work in port, but also against the obligation, for
carry out work activities, to show this certificate that
from tomorrow it will be extended to all workplaces and whose
adoption had been proposed by the European Commission to protect
the security of EU citizens during the
Covid-19.
-
- To shed some light on the extremist position of some
"no green pass" it may be useful to refer to a
of the official voices of the protest: that of the Union of Trade Unions
Basic (USB). On Monday, this union reiterated its
position on the green pass specifying that «the USB
believes that the vaccine is, at the state of the art, the most
important and useful health tool to combat the pandemic
from Sars - CoV-2, together with the use of masks, of the
distancing and tracking'. A statement that
by itself it could suggest that the USB, in accordance with the
the union's position on how to deal with the dangers
"materials" of the work in port, both as well
in favour of introducing an obligation to vaccinate for
counter "immaterial" dangers.
-
- But then the USB mentioned its own "body to
body with administration to achieve security protocols
adapted to the emergency in progress, conducting a national campaign and
international for total gratuity, reproducibility
and the spread of vaccines by removing the constraint of patents that
they must be public and not as a guarantee of the profit of the
multinationals, considering it essential to vaccinate everyone throughout the
world». On this, we agree: it is
it is essential to vaccinate everyone around the world, as it is
indispensable, to avoid new dramatic accidents in the ports of
all over the world, implement all prevention measures and train
obligatorily the port staff. This does not happen in everything
the world.
-
- But in Italy there is an obligation of training for
port workers and no one protests, indeed to everyone it seems a
an essential achievement for the safety of workers. Nobody
strike, in short, because unsea trained workers are
prevented from carrying out tasks in port and no protest because
in other countries training is not compulsory or,
indeed, it does not exist. No protest, it seems to us, because
everyone - institutions, employers and workers - make themselves
account that to avoid more deaths is necessary, indeed
dutiful, apply good practices where it is already
possible to do so. To us at inforMARE
it would seem right to do the same to face a pitfall
immaterial but equally potentially lethal.
-
- Bruno Bellio
