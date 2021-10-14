|
October 14, 2021
- In the period July-September of this year the port terminals
of the Chinese group China Merchants Port (CMPort) have enlivened a
container traffic amounting to 34.7 million teu, which represents
an increase of +5.6% on the same period of 2020 and the new
quarterly historical traffic record. The new peak is
was achieved thanks to the new historical traffic record
containerized handled from the group's terminals to the ports
Chinese, including Hong Kong, and Taiwan which amounted to
over 26.3 million teu (+7.0%). Traffic in foreign terminals
of CMPort stood at 8.3 million teu, volume that
is +1.5% higher than that of the second quarter
last year and just 5 thousand teu lower than volume alone
quarterly record established in the second quarter of 2021.
-
- In addition, in the third quarter of 2021 the port terminals of the
group handled 139.4 million tons of bulk
(+30.9%), volume that is only lower than the record of 153.8
million tons marked in the second quarter of this year.
