



October 14, 2021

Original news China's CMPort has set its own new record of quarterly container traffic

In the period July-September of this year the terminals port of the group have enlivened 34,7 million teu (+5.6%)

In the period July-September of this year the port terminals of the Chinese group China Merchants Port (CMPort) have enlivened a container traffic amounting to 34.7 million teu, which represents an increase of +5.6% on the same period of 2020 and the new quarterly historical traffic record. The new peak is was achieved thanks to the new historical traffic record containerized handled from the group's terminals to the ports Chinese, including Hong Kong, and Taiwan which amounted to over 26.3 million teu (+7.0%). Traffic in foreign terminals of CMPort stood at 8.3 million teu, volume that is +1.5% higher than that of the second quarter last year and just 5 thousand teu lower than volume alone quarterly record established in the second quarter of 2021.

In addition, in the third quarter of 2021 the port terminals of the group handled 139.4 million tons of bulk (+30.9%), volume that is only lower than the record of 153.8 million tons marked in the second quarter of this year.











