



October 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Green pass, Uniport expresses confidence in responsibility of workers in the port sector

In Gioia Tauro will be the terminalista to take charge of the tampon campaign

Uniport, the association representing all companies that operate in the port area, referring to the announced protests also in the ports for the introduction from tomorrow of the obligation of the green pass for access to the workplaces, you are recalled the responsibility of workers in the sector harbour. "We trust - explained the president of Uniport, Federico Barbera - in the support of the institutions and in the responsibility of all workers in the port sector for avoid extensive damage to the country's economy, already heavily tested following almost two years of pandemic crisis. In particular, we hope that the port sector will address this yet another proof with the same responsibility and readiness that characterized the management of moments of difficulty lived in the last 18 months, ensuring the normal flow of goods both nationally and internationally'.

Meanwhile, at the port of gioia Tauro will be the company that manages the container terminal of the port Calabrian to take charge of the tampon campaign in favor of those port employees who are not in possession of green passes. In the at today's meeting of the Hygiene and Safety Committee, convened by the President of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Andrea Agostinelli, to whom representatives of the trade unions of the sector took part, the MCT terminalista, the port companies and the Spisal doctor, MCT has in fact declared itself willing to take on it the burden. The meeting also showed that from a recent survey carried out by the terminalista company among the port workers have resulted in only 12 people to have declared that they are not vaccinated, even if there is the belief that the real number could be higher.

At the end of the meeting Agostinelli addressed the trade union representatives so that they continue to raise awareness workers about the opportunity to get vaccinated or, in any case, to respond positively to the swab campaign. "I believe - he affirmed - that, in compliance with current health legislation, the productivity of the port of Gioia Tauro, the first port of call of transhipment of Italy, must be safeguarded. In case on the contrary, the regional economy would be heavily affected and not only. I would find it paradoxical that the port workers of Gioia Tauro, who guaranteed work and commitment during the very hard period of the lockdown, did not safeguard their health and that of their workmates'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail