October 14, 2021
- Green pass, Uniport expresses confidence in responsibility
of workers in the port sector
- In Gioia Tauro will be the terminalista to take charge
of the tampon campaign
- Uniport, the association representing all companies that
operate in the port area, referring to the announced protests
also in the ports for the introduction from tomorrow of the obligation
of the green pass for access to the workplaces, you are
recalled the responsibility of workers in the sector
harbour. "We trust - explained the president of Uniport,
Federico Barbera - in the support of the institutions and in the
responsibility of all workers in the port sector for
avoid extensive damage to the country's economy, already
heavily tested following almost two years of pandemic crisis.
In particular, we hope that the port sector will address this
yet another proof with the same responsibility and readiness that
characterized the management of moments of difficulty
lived in the last 18 months, ensuring the normal flow of
goods both nationally and internationally'.
- Meanwhile, at the port of gioia Tauro will be the
company that manages the container terminal of the port
Calabrian to take charge of the tampon campaign in favor of those
port employees who are not in possession of green passes. In the
at today's meeting of the Hygiene and Safety Committee,
convened by the President of the Port System Authority
of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Andrea Agostinelli, to whom
representatives of the trade unions of the sector took part,
the MCT terminalista, the port companies and the Spisal doctor,
MCT has in fact declared itself willing to take on it
the burden. The meeting also showed that from a recent
survey carried out by the terminalista company among the
port workers have resulted in only 12 people
to have declared that they are not vaccinated, even if there is the
belief that the real number could be higher.
- At the end of the meeting Agostinelli addressed the
trade union representatives so that they continue to raise awareness
workers about the opportunity to get vaccinated or, in any case,
to respond positively to the swab campaign. "I believe - he
affirmed - that, in compliance with current health legislation, the
productivity of the port of Gioia Tauro, the first port of call of
transhipment of Italy, must be safeguarded. In case
on the contrary, the regional economy would be heavily affected and not
only. I would find it paradoxical that the port workers of Gioia Tauro,
who guaranteed work and commitment during the very hard period
of the lockdown, did not safeguard their health and that
of their workmates'.
