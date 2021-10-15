



October 15, 2021

First drop in container traffic after 14 months of growth

If in September 2021 the port of Long Beach has totaled the second largest volume of containerized traffic handled by the Californian stopover in this month of the year, however, recorded also the first monthly decline in activity after 14 months of uninterrupted growth. The change in trend has contributed to the maritime traffic congestion affecting Long Beach so as on the other major U.S. container port, the neighboring Los Angeles Airport. "We are finding - confirmed the General Manager of Port of Long Beach, Mario Cordero - capacity issues due to the unprecedented number of containers waiting to leave the terminals, and with warehouses that they have little or no space to accommodate this continuous peak of goods in transit through our port. It's not just about a record number of ships waiting off the coast - ha specified Cordero clarifying that the problem is not only from the sea side, but also from the land side - we are working with state, federal, local and industrial partners to address problems of the entire supply chain that finally involved us».

however, this problematic situation will not be resolved within a few weeks. "It is expected - explained the President of the Port of Long Beach Commission, Steven Neal - that this wave of goods will last until 2022. Therefore we need to start thinking about new ways to satisfy the expected growth in freight traffic and the increase in consumer demand'.

Also the port of Long Beach, as well as that of Los Angeles, is increasing working hours to allow all trucks to cross port gates to load and unload goods, as also requested by the Biden administration.

When the containerized traffic enlivened by Long Beach last month, it was equal to a total of 748 thousand teu, with a decrease of -5.9% on September 2020 when it had been marked the record for this month. In September 2021 the volume of containers full on disembarkation was found to be less than only the one enlivened the same month of last year having been equal to 370 thousand teu (-8.7%). Also the volume of empty containers enlivened was lower only than that of September 2020 being amounted to 267 thousand teu (-3.6%). The traffic of containers full at boarding has totaled 111 thousand teu (-1.6%).

In the first nine months of this year the port of Long Beach has enlivened a total of 7.09 million teu, with an increase of the +24.3% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 3.48 million teu pieni al sbarco (+23.8%), 1,09 million teu pieni to boarding (-1.8%) and 2.53 million empty teu (+41.3%).











