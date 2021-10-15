|
October 15, 2021
- In September, the impact of Long Beach port hits
supply chain congestion
- First drop in container traffic after 14 months of
growth
- If in September 2021 the port of Long Beach has totaled the
second largest volume of containerized traffic handled by the
Californian stopover in this month of the year, however, recorded
also the first monthly decline in activity after 14 months
of uninterrupted growth. The change in trend has contributed to the
maritime traffic congestion affecting Long Beach so
as on the other major U.S. container port, the neighboring
Los Angeles Airport. "We are finding - confirmed the
General Manager of Port of Long Beach, Mario Cordero -
capacity issues due to the unprecedented number of
containers waiting to leave the terminals, and with warehouses that
they have little or no space to accommodate this continuous peak of
goods in transit through our port. It's not just about
a record number of ships waiting off the coast - ha
specified Cordero clarifying that the problem is not only from the
sea side, but also from the land side - we are working with
state, federal, local and industrial partners to address
problems of the entire supply chain that finally involved us».
- however, this problematic situation will not be resolved
within a few weeks. "It is expected - explained the
President of the Port of Long Beach Commission, Steven Neal -
that this wave of goods will last until 2022. Therefore
we need to start thinking about new ways to satisfy
the expected growth in freight traffic and the increase in
consumer demand'.
- Also the port of Long Beach, as well as that of Los
Angeles, is increasing working hours to allow all
trucks to cross port gates to load and unload goods,
as also requested by the Biden administration.
- When the containerized traffic enlivened by Long Beach
last month, it was equal to a total of 748 thousand teu, with
a decrease of -5.9% on September 2020 when it had been
marked the record for this month. In September 2021 the volume of
containers full on disembarkation was found to be less than only
the one enlivened the same month of last year having been
equal to 370 thousand teu (-8.7%). Also the volume of empty containers
enlivened was lower only than that of September
2020 being amounted to 267 thousand teu (-3.6%). The traffic of
containers full at boarding has totaled 111 thousand teu (-1.6%).
- In the first nine months of this year the port of Long Beach has
enlivened a total of 7.09 million teu, with an increase of the
+24.3% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 3.48 million
teu pieni al sbarco (+23.8%), 1,09 million teu pieni
to boarding (-1.8%) and 2.53 million empty teu (+41.3%).
