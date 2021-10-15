|
October 15, 2021
|
|
- Fedespedi publishes a study on the evolution of
professions in the field of international shipping
-
- Tassone: the project was born from the awareness of the moment
of discontinuities that are experiencing the companies of the sector in
terms of matching between supply and demand with respect to the world of
work
-
- Fedespedi, the federation of Italian shipping companies,
published a study on the evolution of professions in the
international shipping sector and their promotion
in the current labor market, The research "Disclosing the
Forwarding World" was created by Fedespedi in
collaboration with the partner ODM Consulting, the company of
GI Group HR consultancy, which directly involved the
shipping companies associated with the federation in focus groups
dedicated aimed at identifying the processes of evolution of the sector
and the transformations of roles and skills required in the world
of international shipments, clarifying for each role the
fundamental technical skills and soft skills. Thanks to the
sharing took place in focus groups, it was possible
also identify among the 45 mapped profiles the 16 most common roles
representative of the sector for which "jobs" have been created
profile", cards that identify the purpose for each role,
responsibilities, skills, possible paths of
growth in the sector available to companies in the sector for
own candidate selection activities.
-
- The study, which Fedespedi makes available on its website in the
Publicationssection ,
between the mapped roles and professions identifies among those in
growth (46%): external sales specialist, service representative
customers, sales coordinator, warehouse coordinator,
operational team coordinator, indirect purchasing manager,
external services purchasing manager, compliance manager
commercial and customs, responsible for sustainability,
energy manager, fleet manager, warehouse manager,
line/product manager, health and safety manager on the
work, security manager, IT security manager,
sales manager, certified supply chain specialist,
customs specialist, IT security specialist, specialist
external sales, developer for process optimization,
ICT process developer.
-
- Among the stable roles (44%) the study lists: purchasing officer,
groundhandles agent, data analyst, data manager,
data modeler, operative, warehouse operator (warehouseman),
AEO operator, trade route purchasing manager, responsible
legal and insurance affairs, hub operations center manager,
strategic customer manager, branch manager, manager
quality, business development manager, specialist
legal affairs, dangerous goods specialist (ADR), specialist
computer systems.
-
- About declining roles (10%), the search specifies that
routine and low value-added roles will disappear.
more replaceable by technology:
billing, simple operation (data entry), responsible
strategy and pricing policy, internal sales specialist.
-
- "The idea of the investigation project - explained Guglielmo
Davide Tassone, President of Training & Development Advisory
Body by Fedespedi that coordinated the project - born from the
awareness of the moment of discontinuity that they are
living international shipping companies in terms of
matching between supply and demand with respect to the world of work.
We therefore wanted to carry out a study that could
support our category in identifying the value chain
of the sector and analyze the strategic professionalism in the
near future and the key competences that the sector must be in
able to attract, in the light of socio-economic developments, to
market and legislation of recent years. Among these stand out the
digital skills - in fact, the need to know
analyze and interpret data in a predictive and
optimization, and sustainable skills in terms of efficiency
(and long-term cost reduction) and compliance of targets
regulatory'.
-
- «The picture that "Disclosing The Forwarding World"
gives us back - commented Silvia Moretto, president of
Fedespedi - reminds us once again of the moment of great
change we are going through, in general as a country-system
and in particular as a sector and as a category. That's why the
shipping companies are called to rethink their structures
organizational with particular attention to people, who
represent the most valuable asset in our companies,
able to make a difference in terms of success and competitiveness
of the undertaking'.
|
