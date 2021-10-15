



October 15, 2021

Tassone: the project was born from the awareness of the moment of discontinuities that are experiencing the companies of the sector in terms of matching between supply and demand with respect to the world of work

Fedespedi, the federation of Italian shipping companies, published a study on the evolution of professions in the international shipping sector and their promotion in the current labor market, The research "Disclosing the Forwarding World" was created by Fedespedi in collaboration with the partner ODM Consulting, the company of GI Group HR consultancy, which directly involved the shipping companies associated with the federation in focus groups dedicated aimed at identifying the processes of evolution of the sector and the transformations of roles and skills required in the world of international shipments, clarifying for each role the fundamental technical skills and soft skills. Thanks to the sharing took place in focus groups, it was possible also identify among the 45 mapped profiles the 16 most common roles representative of the sector for which "jobs" have been created profile", cards that identify the purpose for each role, responsibilities, skills, possible paths of growth in the sector available to companies in the sector for own candidate selection activities.

The study, which Fedespedi makes available on its website in the Publicationssection , between the mapped roles and professions identifies among those in growth (46%): external sales specialist, service representative customers, sales coordinator, warehouse coordinator, operational team coordinator, indirect purchasing manager, external services purchasing manager, compliance manager commercial and customs, responsible for sustainability, energy manager, fleet manager, warehouse manager, line/product manager, health and safety manager on the work, security manager, IT security manager, sales manager, certified supply chain specialist, customs specialist, IT security specialist, specialist external sales, developer for process optimization, ICT process developer.

Among the stable roles (44%) the study lists: purchasing officer, groundhandles agent, data analyst, data manager, data modeler, operative, warehouse operator (warehouseman), AEO operator, trade route purchasing manager, responsible legal and insurance affairs, hub operations center manager, strategic customer manager, branch manager, manager quality, business development manager, specialist legal affairs, dangerous goods specialist (ADR), specialist computer systems.

About declining roles (10%), the search specifies that routine and low value-added roles will disappear. more replaceable by technology: billing, simple operation (data entry), responsible strategy and pricing policy, internal sales specialist.

"The idea of the investigation project - explained Guglielmo Davide Tassone, President of Training & Development Advisory Body by Fedespedi that coordinated the project - born from the awareness of the moment of discontinuity that they are living international shipping companies in terms of matching between supply and demand with respect to the world of work. We therefore wanted to carry out a study that could support our category in identifying the value chain of the sector and analyze the strategic professionalism in the near future and the key competences that the sector must be in able to attract, in the light of socio-economic developments, to market and legislation of recent years. Among these stand out the digital skills - in fact, the need to know analyze and interpret data in a predictive and optimization, and sustainable skills in terms of efficiency (and long-term cost reduction) and compliance of targets regulatory'.

«The picture that "Disclosing The Forwarding World" gives us back - commented Silvia Moretto, president of Fedespedi - reminds us once again of the moment of great change we are going through, in general as a country-system and in particular as a sector and as a category. That's why the shipping companies are called to rethink their structures organizational with particular attention to people, who represent the most valuable asset in our companies, able to make a difference in terms of success and competitiveness of the undertaking'.







