



October 15, 2021

Original news In the third quarter of this year, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong decreased by -1.9%

Volume of activity stable in the first nine months of 2021

After four quarters of growth, in the period July-September this year the container traffic handled by the port of Hong Kong fell again having been equal to 4.61 million teu, with a decrease of -1.9% on the third trimester of 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021, containerized traffic enlivened by the Chinese port of call has remained stable being amounted to 13.32 million teu. In the month of September only this year the volumes handled amounted to 1.52 million of teu, with a decrease of -1.0% on September 2020.







