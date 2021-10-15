|
- In the third quarter of this year, container traffic
in the port of Hong Kong decreased by -1.9%
-
- Volume of activity stable in the first nine months of
2021
-
- After four quarters of growth, in the period July-September
this year the container traffic handled by the port of
Hong Kong fell again having been equal to 4.61
million teu, with a decrease of -1.9% on the third trimester
of 2020.
-
- In the first nine months of 2021, containerized traffic
enlivened by the Chinese port of call has remained stable
being amounted to 13.32 million teu. In the month of September only
this year the volumes handled amounted to 1.52 million
of teu, with a decrease of -1.0% on September 2020.
