



October 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news UN Secretary-General urges ICAO and IMO to adopt as a matter of urgency, new measures to decarbonise air transport and maritime

Guterres calls for a new set of goals more ambitious and credible and consistent with the objectives of the Paris

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, invited the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the two agencies of the UN that respectively oversee the transport sectors air and sea, to adopt urgently "a new series of more ambitious and credible goals that are truly consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement'.

Speaking yesterday at the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference, which is taking place in Beijing, Guterres pointed out that currently "we are more far from achieving the Sustainable Development Goals on the climate, oceans and biodiversity than we were when they were agreed six years ago. We are already close - he specified - at the maximum limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius agreed at Paris and there is almost no more room for action on the climate, nature and pollution. We must act together, in intelligent and fast way, so that the next nine years make a difference. Transport, which represents more than a quarter of global greenhouse gases - noted Guterres - are the key to get back on track. We need to decarbonise all means of transport to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 at global level».

"We know - added the UN Secretary-General - how to make it happen. First of all, we need to speed up the decarbonisation of the entire transport sector. Let's be honest. Although Member States have taken some initial steps through the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Maritime Organization to cope with emissions of sea and air transport, current commitments - denounced Guterres - are not aligned with the target of 1.5 degrees of the Paris Agreement. In fact, they are much more in line with a much higher heating of the three Degrees. The adoption of a new set of more ambitious and credible that are truly consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement must be an urgent priority for both of these organisms in the months and years to come."

Dictating the schedule of deadlines to be met, Guterres said that "the priorities are clear: gradually eliminate - he explained - the production of vehicles with internal combustion engine by 2035 for major countries producers and by 2040 for developing countries. Ships zero emissions - underlined the UN Secretary-General - they must be the default choice and must be placed on the market for all by 2030 in order to reach zero emissions in the maritime sector by 2050.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail