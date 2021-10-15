|
October 15, 2021
|
|
- UN Secretary-General urges ICAO and IMO to adopt
as a matter of urgency, new measures to decarbonise air transport and
maritime
-
- Guterres calls for a new set of goals more
ambitious and credible and consistent with the objectives of the
Paris
-
- The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António
Guterres, invited the International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the two agencies
of the UN that respectively oversee the transport sectors
air and sea, to adopt urgently "a new series of
more ambitious and credible goals that are truly
consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement'.
-
- Speaking yesterday at the second United Nations Global Sustainable
Transport Conference, which is taking place in Beijing,
Guterres pointed out that currently "we are more
far from achieving the Sustainable Development Goals on the
climate, oceans and biodiversity than we were
when they were agreed six years ago. We are already close
- he specified - at the maximum limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius agreed at
Paris and there is almost no more room for action on the
climate, nature and pollution. We must act together, in
intelligent and fast way, so that the next nine years
make a difference. Transport, which represents more than a
quarter of global greenhouse gases - noted Guterres - are the key
to get back on track. We need to decarbonise all means
of transport to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 at
global level».
-
- "We know - added the UN Secretary-General -
how to make it happen. First of all, we need to speed up the
decarbonisation of the entire transport sector. Let's be honest.
Although Member States have taken some initial steps
through the International Civil Aviation Organization and
the International Maritime Organization to cope with emissions
of sea and air transport, current commitments -
denounced Guterres - are not aligned with the target of 1.5
degrees of the Paris Agreement. In fact, they are much more
in line with a much higher heating of the three
Degrees. The adoption of a new set of more
ambitious and credible that are truly consistent with the objectives
of the Paris Agreement must be an urgent priority
for both of these organisms in the months and years to come."
-
- Dictating the schedule of deadlines to be met,
Guterres said that "the priorities are clear:
gradually eliminate - he explained - the production of vehicles with
internal combustion engine by 2035 for major countries
producers and by 2040 for developing countries. Ships
zero emissions - underlined the UN Secretary-General -
they must be the default choice and must be placed on the
market for all by 2030 in order to reach zero
emissions in the maritime sector by 2050.
|
