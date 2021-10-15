|
- Fincantieri delivers the Star Pride cruise ship to
Windstar Cruises
-
- It is the third unit of the elongation plane and
star plus initiative modernization
-
- Fincantieri, at its shipyard in Palermo, has
delivered to Windstar Cruises the Star Pride,the third ship
of the Star Plus Initiative extension and modernisation plan
of the cruise line. The program, worth 250
million dollars involving three Star-class ships,
Star Breeze and Star Legend,delivered respectively
in 2020 and last May, in addition to Star Pride,it has provided
three main complex phases of intervention: the insertion in the center
of the hull of the ship of a new section of 25.6 meters; the
replacement of propulsion engines and diesel generators for
a navigation more attentive to the environment; the modernisation of
numerous public rooms and cabins.
-
- Before the lengthening surgery Star Pride had
a length of 134 meters, a ton of about 10,000 tons and
a capacity of 212 passengers. Now, at the end of the work, it is
about 160 meters long, has a ton of about 13,000 tons and is
able to accommodate 312 passengers.
