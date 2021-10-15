



October 15, 2021

It is the third unit of the elongation plane and star plus initiative modernization

Fincantieri, at its shipyard in Palermo, has delivered to Windstar Cruises the Star Pride,the third ship of the Star Plus Initiative extension and modernisation plan of the cruise line. The program, worth 250 million dollars involving three Star-class ships, Star Breeze and Star Legend,delivered respectively in 2020 and last May, in addition to Star Pride,it has provided three main complex phases of intervention: the insertion in the center of the hull of the ship of a new section of 25.6 meters; the replacement of propulsion engines and diesel generators for a navigation more attentive to the environment; the modernisation of numerous public rooms and cabins.

Before the lengthening surgery Star Pride had a length of 134 meters, a ton of about 10,000 tons and a capacity of 212 passengers. Now, at the end of the work, it is about 160 meters long, has a ton of about 13,000 tons and is able to accommodate 312 passengers.







