



October 15, 2021

Original news Global Ports Holding lands in Northern Europe with the management of cruises in the Danish port of Kalundborg

The network of cruise ports managed by the Turkish society in 13 nations on four continents

Global Ports Holding (GPH), a company that is part of the Turkish group Global Investment Holdings (GIH) and which is the the world's leading private terminal operator in the cruises, has expanded its range of activity to the North Europe. The company has in fact signed a concession contract with the 20-year Kalundbord Port Authority, with option for a further ten years, to manage the activities cruises of the Danish port, which is placed about an hour from the centre of Copenhagen.

In 2019 the port of Kalundborg was equipped with a quay of 500 linear meters dedicated to passenger traffic. With the GPH agreement, which will begin to manage the services to the cruise passengers in the Scandinavian port at the end of the current year financial, has committed to invest up to six million of euros by the end of 2025 for the construction of a terminal cruises on an area of 20 thousand square meters in Ny Vesthavn. In addition, the Turkish company will support Kalundbord Port Authority in the marketing of the airport as a destination cruises, also as a home port.

Since 2005, the Danish port has recorded the ports of call of about 75 cruise ships. Global's medium-term goal Ports Holding is to enliven in Kalundborg a traffic of 120-150 thousand cruise passengers per year.









