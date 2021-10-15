|
October 15, 2021
- Global Ports Holding lands in Northern Europe with the management
of cruises in the Danish port of Kalundborg
- The network of cruise ports managed by the
Turkish society in 13 nations on four continents
- Global Ports Holding (GPH), a company that is part of the
Turkish group Global Investment Holdings (GIH) and which is the
the world's leading private terminal operator in the
cruises, has expanded its range of activity to the North
Europe. The company has in fact signed a concession contract with
the 20-year Kalundbord Port Authority,
with option for a further ten years, to manage the activities
cruises of the Danish port, which is placed about an hour
from the centre of Copenhagen.
- In 2019 the port of Kalundborg was equipped with a
quay of 500 linear meters dedicated to passenger traffic.
With the GPH agreement, which will begin to manage the services to the
cruise passengers in the Scandinavian port at the end of the current year
financial, has committed to invest up to six million
of euros by the end of 2025 for the construction of a terminal
cruises on an area of 20 thousand square meters in Ny Vesthavn. In addition, the
Turkish company will support Kalundbord Port Authority
in the marketing of the airport as a destination
cruises, also as a home port.
- Since 2005, the Danish port has recorded the ports of call of
about 75 cruise ships. Global's medium-term goal
Ports Holding is to enliven in Kalundborg a traffic of
120-150 thousand cruise passengers per year.
