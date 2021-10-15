



October 15, 2021

Original news In the third quarter, container traffic in the terminals of COSCO Shipping Ports fell -0.5%

In the first nine months of this year, a growth of +0.5%

After four quarters of growth, in the third quarter of this year the container traffic handled by the terminals ports of the COSCO Shipping Ports group marked a slight decrease of -0.5% having been equal to 27,6 million teu compared to 27.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The decline was generated by the decrease of -3.6% of traffic enlivened only by the terminals in the Chinese ports of the group that is amounted to 19.6 million teu, while traffic in the terminals of the company located in foreign ports has increased by +8.1% to 8.0 million teu.

In the first nine months of 2021 the total traffic was of 78.8 million teu, with an increase of +4.8% on the same period of last year, of which 56,4 million teu enlivened in Chinese ports (+4.4%) and 22.2 million teu in foreign ports (+5,9%). Among the latter, in the Mediterranean the Piraeus Container Terminal of the Greek port of Piraeus has enlivened 3.7 million teu (-1.0%), the Suez Canal Container Terminal of the Egyptian port of Port Said 2.7 million teu (-2.3%), in Spanish ports cosco Shipping Ports (Spain) has enlivened 2,7 million teu (+9.7%) and the Reefer Terminal in the Italian port of Vado Ligure 53 thousand teu (+23,4%).









