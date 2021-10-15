|
|
|
|
October 15, 2021
|
|
- In the third quarter, container traffic in the terminals of
COSCO Shipping Ports fell -0.5%
-
- In the first nine months of this year, a
growth of +0.5%
-
- After four quarters of growth, in the third quarter of
this year the container traffic handled by the terminals
ports of the COSCO Shipping Ports group marked a slight
decrease of -0.5% having been equal to 27,6 million teu
compared to 27.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The
decline was generated by the decrease of -3.6% of traffic
enlivened only by the terminals in the Chinese ports of the group that is
amounted to 19.6 million teu, while traffic in the terminals
of the company located in foreign ports has increased by +8.1% to
8.0 million teu.
-
- In the first nine months of 2021 the total traffic was
of 78.8 million teu, with an increase of +4.8% on the same
period of last year, of which 56,4 million teu enlivened
in Chinese ports (+4.4%) and 22.2 million teu in foreign ports
(+5,9%). Among the latter, in the Mediterranean the Piraeus Container
Terminal of the Greek port of Piraeus has enlivened 3.7 million teu
(-1.0%), the Suez Canal Container Terminal of the Egyptian port of Port
Said 2.7 million teu (-2.3%), in Spanish ports cosco
Shipping Ports (Spain) has enlivened 2,7 million teu (+9.7%) and
the Reefer Terminal in the Italian port of Vado Ligure 53 thousand teu
(+23,4%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail