October 15, 2021
- ANCIP underlines the key role played by workers
ports during the pandemic
-
- The association specifies that it does not share the action of
protest started at the port of Trieste
-
- On this day of introduction of the obligation
of the green pass to access the workplaces, which provoked
protests also in the port area which, however, have not determined
an interruption of activity in the airports, the Association
Nazionale Compagnie Imprese Portuali (ANCIP) remarked how the
have "continued to work, and with a great sense of
responsibility and in the general interest of the nation,
ensure, from the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic until today, the
maintenance of the logistic-port system, the supply of
every territory, the socio-economic stability of the country", but it has
specified not to share the protest action started at the port
of Trieste.
-
- In a note signed by President Luca Grilli, ANCIP has
recalled that initially the workers worked even without
personal protective equipment and taking on the risks
when the situation was not clear even for the service
sanitary, without ever stopping any airport in Italy, giving a
lesson in seriousness and responsibility. 'The vaccine
- observed the association - allows you to give serenity and
tranquility to those who want to defend work but at the same time
to be calmer than not to infect oneself, the
their companions, their family and loved ones".
-
- ANCIP explained that the association has worked and has
committed to ensuring that more and more workers
could be vaccinated and pointed out that, unlike
of the image of port workers that is coming
instrumentally widespread, within the category, throughout
Italy, more than 80% of vaccinated workers have been exceeded.
-
- "We respect, of course - anCIP specified - those who do not
wants to get vaccinated and who can not for health reasons and yes
undergoes the process of swabs in order to access their place
of work, but in all honesty we do not share the battle
who are leading colleagues in Trieste who oppose the
green pass, and we certainly do not take them as a model in this their
conviction. For us and for the vast majority of dockers
Italians, the "Port Work" defends itself with the
battles against the disapplication of special law n.84/94 and
of those relating to safety in the workplace. Defends itself
in rejecting the continuous attempts at self-production of
port operations by shipping companies. Yes
defends by fighting the oligopoly of shipping lines they want
integrate vertically and horizontally in Italian ports
going to erode the "specialty" of work
port and technical-nautical services, and defends itself against the
willingness to savagely deregulate the regulated market
port by creating tariff and social dumping".
-
- Referring specifically to the situation in Trieste, where the
President of the Port System Authority, Zeno D'Agostino
had threatened to resign in the event of a blockade of the port,
the association of port companies noted "that all
this surreal situation and difficult to understand logically, is
also questioning the important results that the port
of Trieste is achieving thanks to the great work of reconstruction
and the upgrading of the airport carried out by Zeno d'Agostino,
helped by the workers of our associated Agency art.17 paragraph 5
Law No 84/94'.
-
- "Last but not least -- concluded ANCIP -
however, the management by the institutions must be stigmatized
government of this situation, especially close to the date
of 15 October, which gives rise to numerous inevitable criticisms,
and that has risked and risks weakening the position of all
those who firmly believe in justice, insinuating elements
Contradictory. It must not pass the message that some dissidents
workers of Trieste represent the dockers of Italy. We
Italian dockers are a proud and proud category of the
own work, which struggles daily and desires the development of the
own country. We hope and work actively to achieve
the increase and maintenance of commercial traffic, in favor of
of the general interest of the country and of the wider
spreading social welfare'.
