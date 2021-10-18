|
- In the third quarter the terminals of the Russian Global Ports
Investments have enlivened 401 thousand teu
- Increase of +8.4% on the same period last year
- Russia's Global Ports Investments announced today that in the
first nine months of 2021 its port terminals have
enlivened a container traffic equal to 1.19 million teu,
with an increase of +4.0% on the same period last year,
while in the third quarter of 2021 alone containerized volumes
enlivened have been pairs to 401 thousand teu, in growth of +8.4% on the
period July-September of 2020.