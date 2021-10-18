



October 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter the terminals of the Russian Global Ports Investments have enlivened 401 thousand teu

Increase of +8.4% on the same period last year

Russia's Global Ports Investments announced today that in the first nine months of 2021 its port terminals have enlivened a container traffic equal to 1.19 million teu, with an increase of +4.0% on the same period last year, while in the third quarter of 2021 alone containerized volumes enlivened have been pairs to 401 thousand teu, in growth of +8.4% on the period July-September of 2020.









