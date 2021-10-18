



October 18, 2021

Maritime carriers were urged to adopt three best practices

Lucille Marvin, director general of the government agency US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), sent a letter to 25 global containerized shipping companies and to the World Shipping Council (WSC), the organization that represents them in internationally, urging these maritime carriers to urgently adopt three best practices with respect to application of the costs of demuragge and detention, which are charged by the companies for container stops.

In particular, the FMC has called on these ocean carriers to publish these costs in a clear and clearly visible way on their own internet pages, to develop and document clear internal procedures on all aspects relating to the definition of these charges and clearly specify the procedures for resolving the Disputes.







