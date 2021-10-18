|
October 18, 2021
- Fmc invites containerized shipping companies to
clarify the costs of demuragge and detention
- Maritime carriers were urged to adopt three
best practices
- Lucille Marvin, director general of the government agency
US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), sent a
letter to 25 global containerized shipping companies and to the
World Shipping Council (WSC), the organization that represents them in
internationally, urging these maritime carriers to
urgently adopt three best practices with respect to application
of the costs of demuragge and detention, which are charged by the
companies for container stops.
- In particular, the FMC has called on these ocean carriers to
publish these costs in a clear and clearly visible way on their own
internet pages, to develop and document clear internal procedures
on all aspects relating to the definition of these charges and
clearly specify the procedures for resolving the
Disputes.
