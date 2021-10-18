|
October 18, 2021
- In the first nine months of 2021 the port of Barcelona has
enlivened a container traffic equal to 2.7 million teu, with
an increase of +30.6% compared to the same period last year
year. The Port Authority of the Catalan port of call has highlighted
that the 2021 figure is also positive with regard to the
pre-pandemic level resulting in +6% higher than the corresponding
period of 2019.
- Overall in the period January-September of this year the
traffic of all goods through the port amounted to
50 million tons, up +17.9% on the same
period of 2020.