



October 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first nine months of 2021 the port of Barcelona has enlivened 2,7 million containers (+30.6%)

Increase of +6% on the same period of 2019

In the first nine months of 2021 the port of Barcelona has enlivened a container traffic equal to 2.7 million teu, with an increase of +30.6% compared to the same period last year year. The Port Authority of the Catalan port of call has highlighted that the 2021 figure is also positive with regard to the pre-pandemic level resulting in +6% higher than the corresponding period of 2019.

Overall in the period January-September of this year the traffic of all goods through the port amounted to 50 million tons, up +17.9% on the same period of 2020.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec