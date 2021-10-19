|
|
|
|
October 19, 2021
|
|
- In the first nine months of 2021 the port system of Valencia
has enlivened 63,5 million tons of goods (+8.3%)
-
- The containers have been pairs to 4,2 million teu (+6.7%)
-
- The Port Authority of Valencia has announced a further
surge in import-export traffic passing through the
Spanish port of call and which in September recorded growth
in double digits. The body has specified that the containers full in
import-export have marked an increase of +42.3%, while the
export goods showed an increase of +17.2%.
-
- In the first nine months of 2021 the port system of Valencia has
handled a total of 63.5 million tons of goods,
with a progression of +8.3% over the corresponding period of
last year, while the only container traffic was
equal to about 4.2 million teu, +6.7% more than the
period January-September 2020 and with increases respectively of
+19.9% and +18.6% of containers for export and in
import. The increase in traffic was particularly significant
containerized with China, which is the first partner
commercial port of Valencia, which amounted to 461 thousand
teu (+20.6%).
-
- In the first nine months of this year, in terms of weight, goods
containerized have grown of +5.7% having attested to 48.2
million tons, while more relevant was
the increase in conventional goods that have almost totaled
11.0 million tons (+16.9%). There is also a marked increase in
liquid and solid bulk that amounted to 2.3 respectively
million tons (+15.6%) and 1,7 million tons (+19.9%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail