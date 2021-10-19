



October 19, 2021

Original news In the first nine months of 2021 the port system of Valencia has enlivened 63,5 million tons of goods (+8.3%)

The containers have been pairs to 4,2 million teu (+6.7%)

The Port Authority of Valencia has announced a further surge in import-export traffic passing through the Spanish port of call and which in September recorded growth in double digits. The body has specified that the containers full in import-export have marked an increase of +42.3%, while the export goods showed an increase of +17.2%.

In the first nine months of 2021 the port system of Valencia has handled a total of 63.5 million tons of goods, with a progression of +8.3% over the corresponding period of last year, while the only container traffic was equal to about 4.2 million teu, +6.7% more than the period January-September 2020 and with increases respectively of +19.9% and +18.6% of containers for export and in import. The increase in traffic was particularly significant containerized with China, which is the first partner commercial port of Valencia, which amounted to 461 thousand teu (+20.6%).

In the first nine months of this year, in terms of weight, goods containerized have grown of +5.7% having attested to 48.2 million tons, while more relevant was the increase in conventional goods that have almost totaled 11.0 million tons (+16.9%). There is also a marked increase in liquid and solid bulk that amounted to 2.3 respectively million tons (+15.6%) and 1,7 million tons (+19.9%).







