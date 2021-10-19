



October 19, 2021

Original news Filt Cgil, with the new tenders for the port trailer ensure employment and security

Colombo: the big shipowning groups are pressing to enter the this sector and consolidate its dominant position

Filt Cgil urges to ensure that the new calls for tenders to assign under concession to carry out towing services in ports ensure the maintenance of employment and security. Specifying that these procedures "arouse not a few concerns", the national secretary of the union, Christmas Colombo, said that it is necessary "to monitor the individual details of the calls and favour a concrete clause and chargeable for the protection of employment, especially for the advance, also in this sector, of large shipowning groups who intend to make their way into the port trailer with the intention of go to consolidate on the market and in a transversal way the own dominant position'.

For the national leader of the Filt Cgil, the attempt by these maritime groups "to go to occupy all the links of the logistics chain by realizing economies of scale that may not combine the needs of safety of the airport and users with sustainability economic of the towing service'.

"It is not enough - Said Colombo - focus exclusively on the characteristics and number of vehicles and crews. Current levels must be safeguarded employment both in La Spezia and Civitavecchia and, therefore, everywhere the service will be put out to tender, also to protect the professionalism acquired as an important element in nautical technical services, of general interest, aimed at ensure the safety and efficiency of navigation and of the landing'.

'The Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable through the general command of the Corps of Port Authorities and consequently with the individual Captaincies - asked the national secretary of the Filt Cgil - must do guarantor that no worker already employed in the services of port trailer remains victim of the new calls for tenders. Standard quality and organization of the service, competence, professionalism and safety are the elements through the which must hinge on a true and enforceable social clause. We will be at the side of our territorial structures to make so that no worker is left behind."







