October 19, 2021
- Filt Cgil, with the new tenders for the port trailer
ensure employment and security
- Colombo: the big shipowning groups are pressing to enter the
this sector and consolidate its dominant position
- Filt Cgil urges to ensure that the new calls for tenders to assign
under concession to carry out towing services in ports
ensure the maintenance of employment and security.
Specifying that these procedures "arouse not a few
concerns", the national secretary of the union, Christmas
Colombo, said that it is necessary "to monitor the
individual details of the calls and favour a concrete clause and
chargeable for the protection of employment, especially for
the advance, also in this sector, of large shipowning groups
who intend to make their way into the port trailer with the intention of
go to consolidate on the market and in a transversal way the
own dominant position'.
- For the national leader of the Filt Cgil, the
attempt by these maritime groups "to go to
occupy all the links of the logistics chain by realizing
economies of scale that may not combine the needs of
safety of the airport and users with sustainability
economic of the towing service'.
- "It is not enough - Said Colombo -
focus exclusively on the characteristics and number of
vehicles and crews. Current levels must be safeguarded
employment both in La Spezia and Civitavecchia and, therefore, everywhere
the service will be put out to tender, also to protect the
professionalism acquired as an important element in
nautical technical services, of general interest, aimed at
ensure the safety and efficiency of navigation and
of the landing'.
- 'The Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable through the general command of the Corps of
Port Authorities and consequently with the individual Captaincies -
asked the national secretary of the Filt Cgil - must do
guarantor that no worker already employed in the services of
port trailer remains victim of the new calls for tenders. Standard
quality and organization of the service, competence,
professionalism and safety are the elements through the
which must hinge on a true and enforceable social clause.
We will be at the side of our territorial structures to make
so that no worker is left behind."
