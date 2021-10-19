|
October 19, 2021
- ECSA proposes that responsibility for verification
of the compliance of naval fuels with the new EU rules falls
on European fuel suppliers
-
- The association believes that otherwise the regulation could
be bypassed
-
- The European Shipowners' Association ECSA has further
detailed in a position paper your concerns about the
content of the FuelEU Maritime initiative, the proposal for
regulation put forward by the European Commission which aims to
reduce CO2 emissions from maritime transport
promoting the use of marine fuels with a low content of
carbon. The European Community Shipowners' Associations has formulated
a year ago their first doubts about the outcome of the
proposal and today expressed the fear that the initiative could
represent "a missed opportunity due to possible
deficiencies in the verification of compliance with the standard'.
-
- The association has again confirmed its support today
the Commission's objective of promoting the adoption of
cleaner fuels for shipping, while confirming that
it would be better to pursue this goal through a solution
international, but highlighted what the limits could be
in applying the Regulation proposed by the Commission:
according to ECSA, in fact, the use of documentation to calculate
the savings in terms of carbon emissions produced by
fuel suppliers from non-EU nations may constitute a
expedient to circumvent the new norm. In this regard, ECSA has
recalling that the current proposal for a regulation provides that
the use of biofuel mixtures purchased outside the Union
European will be based only on paper documents returned
available from non-EU fuel suppliers.
-
- For the European Shipowners' Association, instead make the
EU ship fuel suppliers responsible for compliance
of fuel standards would solve that problem. 'FuelEU -
noted the Secretary General of ECSA, Sotiris Raptis -
could become a missed opportunity for the adoption of fuels
clean in the industry. Making EU fuel suppliers
responsible for compliance with fuel regulations - highlighted
Raptis - will substantially solve the problems of
application'. Noting that "it is essential
promoting the demand and revenue generated by the EU ETS',
the secretary-general of the association noted that 'the
carbon difference contracts under the Carbon Difference Fund for
EU ETS innovation and a more multiplier
high under the Renewable Energy Directive
should be used to close the price differential
between the cleanest and conventional fuels'.
