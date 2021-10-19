



October 19, 2021

Original news ECSA proposes that responsibility for verification of the compliance of naval fuels with the new EU rules falls on European fuel suppliers

The association believes that otherwise the regulation could be bypassed

The European Shipowners' Association ECSA has further detailed in a position paper your concerns about the content of the FuelEU Maritime initiative, the proposal for regulation put forward by the European Commission which aims to reduce CO2 emissions from maritime transport promoting the use of marine fuels with a low content of carbon. The European Community Shipowners' Associations has formulated a year ago their first doubts about the outcome of the proposal and today expressed the fear that the initiative could represent "a missed opportunity due to possible deficiencies in the verification of compliance with the standard'.

The association has again confirmed its support today the Commission's objective of promoting the adoption of cleaner fuels for shipping, while confirming that it would be better to pursue this goal through a solution international, but highlighted what the limits could be in applying the Regulation proposed by the Commission: according to ECSA, in fact, the use of documentation to calculate the savings in terms of carbon emissions produced by fuel suppliers from non-EU nations may constitute a expedient to circumvent the new norm. In this regard, ECSA has recalling that the current proposal for a regulation provides that the use of biofuel mixtures purchased outside the Union European will be based only on paper documents returned available from non-EU fuel suppliers.

For the European Shipowners' Association, instead make the EU ship fuel suppliers responsible for compliance of fuel standards would solve that problem. 'FuelEU - noted the Secretary General of ECSA, Sotiris Raptis - could become a missed opportunity for the adoption of fuels clean in the industry. Making EU fuel suppliers responsible for compliance with fuel regulations - highlighted Raptis - will substantially solve the problems of application'. Noting that "it is essential promoting the demand and revenue generated by the EU ETS', the secretary-general of the association noted that 'the carbon difference contracts under the Carbon Difference Fund for EU ETS innovation and a more multiplier high under the Renewable Energy Directive should be used to close the price differential between the cleanest and conventional fuels'.







