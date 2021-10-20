



October 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Container traffic in the port of Algeciras is in nine-month decline

In September were enlivened 416 thousand teu (- 5.9%)

Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Algeciras has recorded a decrease of -4.9% being amounted to 8.4 million of tons compared to 8.8 million in September 2020. The bending was determined by the reduction of traffic flows containerized in place now consecutively for nine months and accentuated in September 2021 when this type of volumes is was pairs to 4,7 million tons (- 16.0%), traffic that is was built with a container handling of 416 thousand teu (-5.9%). On the other hand, both conventional goods with 774 thousand tons (+16.2%) and liquid bulk with 2.4 million of tons (+9.7%) that solid ones with 50 thousand tons (+86,8%).

In the third quarter of this year, the Spanish port of call has handled 26.3 million tons of goods, with a slight increase of +0.6% on the period July-September of 2020. The container traffic amounted to 14.8 million tons (-12.2%) and was made with a handling of containers equal to less than 1,3 million teu (-3,2%). Conventional goods totalled 2.2 million tons (+22.5%). Liquid bulk was 7.7 million tons (+17.5%) and solid bulk to 161 thousand tons (+53.1%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec