October 20, 2021
- Container traffic in the port of Algeciras is in
nine-month decline
- In September were enlivened 416 thousand teu (- 5.9%)
- Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Algeciras has
recorded a decrease of -4.9% being amounted to 8.4 million
of tons compared to 8.8 million in September 2020. The bending
was determined by the reduction of traffic flows
containerized in place now consecutively for nine months and
accentuated in September 2021 when this type of volumes is
was pairs to 4,7 million tons (- 16.0%), traffic that is
was built with a container handling of 416 thousand
teu (-5.9%). On the other hand, both conventional goods with
774 thousand tons (+16.2%) and liquid bulk with 2.4 million
of tons (+9.7%) that solid ones with 50 thousand tons
(+86,8%).
- In the third quarter of this year, the Spanish port of call has
handled 26.3 million tons of goods, with a slight
increase of +0.6% on the period July-September of 2020. The
container traffic amounted to 14.8 million
tons (-12.2%) and was made with a
handling of containers equal to less than 1,3 million teu
(-3,2%). Conventional goods totalled 2.2 million
tons (+22.5%). Liquid bulk was 7.7
million tons (+17.5%) and solid bulk to 161 thousand
tons (+53.1%).
