October 20, 2021
- In September the containers through the port of Los Angeles
increased by +2.3% thanks to voids
- Full containers down both at disembarkation (-0.8%) and
boarding (-41.9%)
- Last month the container traffic in the port of Los
Angeles has marked an increase of +2.3% on September 2020 being
state equal to 904 thousand teu, of which 468 thousand teu full landed (-0.8%),
76 thousand teu full embarked (- 41.9%) and 360 thousand teu empty (+27.9%).
- In the third quarter of 2021, traffic was
2.7 million teu, with a progression of +1.7% on the same
period last year, of which 1.4 million full teu landed
(+42.8%), 268 thousand teu full embarked (-30.8%) and 1.1 million teu
empty (+21.6%).
- In the first nine months of this year the total was
8.2 million teu, with a growth of +26.5% on the corresponding
period of 2020, including 4.3 million full teu at landing
(+25.4%), 932 thousand teu full at boarding (-18.0%) and 3.0 million
empty teu (+54.6%).
