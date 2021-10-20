



October 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In September the containers through the port of Los Angeles increased by +2.3% thanks to voids

Full containers down both at disembarkation (-0.8%) and boarding (-41.9%)

Last month the container traffic in the port of Los Angeles has marked an increase of +2.3% on September 2020 being state equal to 904 thousand teu, of which 468 thousand teu full landed (-0.8%), 76 thousand teu full embarked (- 41.9%) and 360 thousand teu empty (+27.9%).

In the third quarter of 2021, traffic was 2.7 million teu, with a progression of +1.7% on the same period last year, of which 1.4 million full teu landed (+42.8%), 268 thousand teu full embarked (-30.8%) and 1.1 million teu empty (+21.6%).

In the first nine months of this year the total was 8.2 million teu, with a growth of +26.5% on the corresponding period of 2020, including 4.3 million full teu at landing (+25.4%), 932 thousand teu full at boarding (-18.0%) and 3.0 million empty teu (+54.6%).







