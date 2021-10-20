|
- Marie-Caroline Laurent appointed director
general of CLIA Europe, the European representation of Cruise
Lines International Association (CLIA), the main association
international category of the cruise sector. Laurent, who
will take up the post on November 15th, it is
an expert in transport policies: for almost a
decade held management roles at International Air
Transport Association (IATA), including the position of deputy
Director for European Affairs; previously worked
as part of policy development on behalf of the Association of
European Airline and as Parliamentary Adviser to the
European Parliament and Senior Policy Officer at the
American Chamber of Commerce for the European Union.
- "I would like to thank Ukko Metsola," said Kelly.
Craighead, President and CEO of CLIA - for Great Leadership
shown during such a critical transition period for
Europe, which has seen the cruise sector resume its
step by step operation. I am therefore pleased to give the
welcome to Marie-Caroline Laurent, who I'm sure will know
draw on his experience in European transport policies
to highlight the contribution of the cruise industry to tourism
sustainable and show its value to the entire maritime sector.
In addition, Marie-Caroline Laurent will play a key role in
continue CLIA's commitment to European policies
near Brussels'.
"Always - said Marie-Caroline Laurent in
occasion of the appointment - I follow with great interest the impact
positive for companies and for the economy of European countries generated
from the transport sector and tourism. That of transport is,
in fact, one of the most innovative industries in the world and, in
this context, the construction of cruise ships is at the
centre of the European economy. Cruise lines are at the forefront
line in terms of maritime innovation and sustainability and
I am in a position to support the European Union in its
leading role for greener growth. They are therefore
enthusiastic to work alongside cruise lines,
our industry partners and political authorities for
make our contribution to supporting European leadership
that can give life to a transport and tourism sector that really
sustainable in Europe'.
- Ukko Metsola will hold the position of advisor to the
new General Manager until the end of the year to support the
transition phase, before returning to Royal Caribbean Group,
as already planned.
