



October 20, 2021

She is an expert in transport policies

Marie-Caroline Laurent appointed director general of CLIA Europe, the European representation of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the main association international category of the cruise sector. Laurent, who will take up the post on November 15th, it is an expert in transport policies: for almost a decade held management roles at International Air Transport Association (IATA), including the position of deputy Director for European Affairs; previously worked as part of policy development on behalf of the Association of European Airline and as Parliamentary Adviser to the European Parliament and Senior Policy Officer at the American Chamber of Commerce for the European Union.

"I would like to thank Ukko Metsola," said Kelly. Craighead, President and CEO of CLIA - for Great Leadership shown during such a critical transition period for Europe, which has seen the cruise sector resume its step by step operation. I am therefore pleased to give the welcome to Marie-Caroline Laurent, who I'm sure will know draw on his experience in European transport policies to highlight the contribution of the cruise industry to tourism sustainable and show its value to the entire maritime sector. In addition, Marie-Caroline Laurent will play a key role in continue CLIA's commitment to European policies near Brussels'.

"Always - said Marie-Caroline Laurent in occasion of the appointment - I follow with great interest the impact positive for companies and for the economy of European countries generated from the transport sector and tourism. That of transport is, in fact, one of the most innovative industries in the world and, in this context, the construction of cruise ships is at the centre of the European economy. Cruise lines are at the forefront line in terms of maritime innovation and sustainability and I am in a position to support the European Union in its leading role for greener growth. They are therefore enthusiastic to work alongside cruise lines, our industry partners and political authorities for make our contribution to supporting European leadership that can give life to a transport and tourism sector that really sustainable in Europe'.

Ukko Metsola will hold the position of advisor to the new General Manager until the end of the year to support the transition phase, before returning to Royal Caribbean Group, as already planned.







