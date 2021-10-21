



October 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news ALIS urges the government to also encourage the renewal of the Italian truck fleet

Grimaldi: Italy has the most road fleet elderly of Europe, second only to Greece

The Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality (ALIS) appreciates the government's attention to the transport as part of the planning of the use of resources of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, but nevertheless proposes some corrective measures to ensure that the use of funds is specifically adapted to the Italian transport system. Speaking yesterday at the board of directors of the association hosted by Würth Italia, the president of ALIS, Guido Grimaldi, expressed appreciation for 'government engagement in maritime transport and railway, to which, thanks to the resources allocated from the Supplementary Fund to the PNRR and as provided for in the recent decrees signed by Minister Giovannini, 500 million have been allocated for the renewal of the naval fleet and 200 million for the renewal railway infrastructure and rolling stock. The at the same time - Grimaldi specified - we hope, however, interventions in favour of the renewal of the lorry fleets in order to to solve the paradox of a country strongly oriented towards green like Italy, which, however, has the most road fleet elder of Europe, second only to Greece."

"We then learn with pleasure - added the president of ALIS - how much the value of intermodality is now understood and the sustainable transport that ALIS has always carried out in as for us represents the only valid alternative and more competitive, although not the definitive solution, for the modal conversion and effective emission reduction pollutants, since currently new technologies do not allow - both because they are not yet available and because overpriced - to be totally carbon-free. A supported value concretely by the Marebonus and Ferrobonus incentive measures which, as provided for in the two directorial decrees of the MIMS published in these days, for 2021 will be redefined in a way significant with a practically doubled endowment, providing in fact, a total amount of 45 million euros for the Marebonus and 50 million euros for Ferrobonus and thus allowing to subtract even more trucks from the roads to the sea and towards iron, with consequent benefits in terms of safety road and environmental protection. An important result for ALIS, who has always carried out instances for recognition of intermodality, but that today - concluded Grimaldi - it represents a first step and not a definitive goal, since we continue to consider it necessary for these measures to be made structural and are increased to 100 million per year for each measure'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail