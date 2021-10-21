|
|
|
|
October 21, 2021
|
|
- ALIS urges the government to also encourage the renewal of the
Italian truck fleet
-
- Grimaldi: Italy has the most road fleet
elderly of Europe, second only to Greece
-
- The Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality
(ALIS) appreciates the government's attention to the
transport as part of the planning of the use of resources
of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, but nevertheless proposes some
corrective measures to ensure that the use of funds is specifically
adapted to the Italian transport system. Speaking yesterday at the
board of directors of the association hosted by Würth Italia,
the president of ALIS, Guido Grimaldi, expressed appreciation
for 'government engagement in maritime transport and
railway, to which, thanks to the resources allocated
from the Supplementary Fund to the PNRR and as provided for in the recent decrees
signed by Minister Giovannini, 500 million have been allocated
for the renewal of the naval fleet and 200 million for the renewal
railway infrastructure and rolling stock. The
at the same time - Grimaldi specified - we hope, however,
interventions in favour of the renewal of the lorry fleets in order to
to solve the paradox of a country strongly oriented towards green
like Italy, which, however, has the most road fleet
elder of Europe, second only to Greece."
-
- "We then learn with pleasure - added the president
of ALIS - how much the value of intermodality is now understood
and the sustainable transport that ALIS has always carried out in
as for us represents the only valid alternative and more
competitive, although not the definitive solution, for the
modal conversion and effective emission reduction
pollutants, since currently new technologies do not
allow - both because they are not yet available and because
overpriced - to be totally carbon-free. A supported value
concretely by the Marebonus and Ferrobonus incentive measures which,
as provided for in the two directorial decrees of the MIMS published in
these days, for 2021 will be redefined in a way
significant with a practically doubled endowment, providing
in fact, a total amount of 45 million euros for the
Marebonus and 50 million euros for Ferrobonus and thus allowing
to subtract even more trucks from the roads to the sea and
towards iron, with consequent benefits in terms of safety
road and environmental protection. An important result for ALIS,
who has always carried out instances for recognition
of intermodality, but that today - concluded Grimaldi -
it represents a first step and not a definitive goal, since
we continue to consider it necessary for these measures to be made
structural and are increased to 100 million per year for each
measure'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail