October 21, 2021
- The main environmental priority of European ports continues to
be that of improving air quality
- The European Sea Ports Organisation has published its
environmental report for 2021
- For several years the main environmental priority of European ports
is that of improving air quality. The
confirms the ESPO Environmental Report 2021, the annual report
of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) which since 2013 identifies
the latest trends in environmental management among ports
European seafarers. The results for 2021 reaffirm that the
European ports are actively and increasingly engaged in the
protection of the environment and in sustainable development and, in
particular, in improving air quality in areas
ports and in the surrounding ones.
- The ESPO Environmental Report is based on data from 99 members of the
EcoPorts network that have completed the self-diagnosis method
EcoPorts (SDM). The sample includes ports of nations that
apply EU legislation: EU Member States, the
Norway as a member of the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom
as a former EU Member State with current legislation
comparable, and Albania as the official candidate for accession
to the EU
- The report highlights that, compared to the beginning of the collection
of data in 2013, there was a significant increase
the certification of environmental management systems by the
ports (+21%) and liability documentation
environmental management staff (+11%). In the same period,
instead, the conduct of training programs has decreased
environmental for port employees (-10%) and the presence of a
collection of the reference environmental legislation (-2%). The
ESPO document therefore recommends monitoring the progress of
these indicators in the coming years, given that a continuous trend
on the downside it may require specific actions to reverse the
trend.
- The report also points out that in 2021 almost 40% of the 99
ports covered by the investigation has obtained certification
within the Port Environmental Review System (PERS), with increase
significant compared to 2020 when 33% of ports had the
certificate.
- The report then explains that the Environmental Management Index,
the index that offers an indication of the commitment of the ports of the network
EcoPorts in the management of the environment, following the general
increase in the results of environmental management indicators in the
last eight years has recorded an increase of 0.61 points and in 2021
the EMI score was 7.86 compared to 7.80 in the
2020, demonstrating that EU ports continue to
improve its environmental performance.
- The document therefore notes that, in general, if the waste
ports and energy efficiency tend to be the most
monitored by ports, since 2013 quality monitoring
of the air is the indicator that recorded the highest
increase in monitoring.
- Regarding the top ten environmental priorities
of the European port sector, there are no new priorities
introduced in the 2021 ranking. The five main priorities
environmental environments in the European port sector have remained unchanged
compared to 2020: it is about air quality,
climate change, energy efficiency, noise and
relationship with the local community.
- In 2016, monitoring and
report in the ESPO Environmental Report of "green" services
dispensed in ports. Compared to that date, in 2021 there was
recorded an overall increase in onshore Power delivery
Supply (+4%), i.e. supply to ships in ports of
electricity from the land network, and gas supply
natural liquefied as fuel for ships (+9%). The
however, results show a slight decrease in delivery
of differentiated tariffs for "green" ships (-9 points
percentages), although more than half of the ports
monitored makes available discounted rates for ships that
can demonstrate compliance with specific environmental criteria. The
report notes that the decrease in the prevalence of tariffs
differentiated adopted by port authorities on a
voluntary is partly attributable to the increase in
prevalence of mandatory tariff reductions. The document
explains that, for example, this is the effect of discounts
mandatory indirect waste tax under the
European Directive on Port Reception Facilities for Waste
that ports must set for ships engaged in management
sustainable waste on board.
