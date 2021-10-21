



October 21, 2021

Original news The AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has the extension of the reduction in the amount of the concessionary fees

Reduction of the amount up to a maximum of 95%

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas Southern and Ionian, with the ordinance n. 17 of yesterday, extended to 31 last July the reduction of the amount of the concessionary fees. The port authority recalled that it is a provision made in place to meet the economic realities present in the port areas of its competence that have continued to suffer a drop in productivity at this particular stage to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic that has occurred continued also in the current year. After regulating the reduction of maritime state royalties in the ports of Gioia Tauro, Taureana di Palmi, Corigliano Calabro and Crotone in accordance with to the provisions of the Relaunch Decree, converted by law n.77 of 17 July 2020, the institution has now ordered its extension, in correspondence with Decree-Law No 121 of 19 September 2021, confirming the same procedures for the determination of reduction percentages to be applied.

Specifically, the AdSP has ordered the reduction of the fee up to a maximum of 95% compared to the annual quota normally Expected. In practice, the holders of maritime state concession and authorised port undertakings operating in the five port ports of call within the district of the AdSP will be able to obtain a reduction of the relevant tariff, equal to the magnitude of the decrease in turnover immediately in the current year, comparing it to the same period of the last year. They will be able, in this way, compensate for the percentage of economic loss with the consideration percentage of discount of the fee to be paid to the institution.







