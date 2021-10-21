|
|
|
|
October 21, 2021
|
|
- The AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has
the extension of the reduction in the amount of the concessionary fees
-
- Reduction of the amount up to a maximum of 95%
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian, with the ordinance n. 17 of yesterday, extended to 31
last July the reduction of the amount of the concessionary fees.
The port authority recalled that it is a provision made
in place to meet the economic realities present
in the port areas of its competence that have continued to
suffer a drop in productivity at this particular stage
to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic that has occurred
continued also in the current year. After regulating the
reduction of maritime state royalties in the ports of Gioia Tauro,
Taureana di Palmi, Corigliano Calabro and Crotone in accordance with
to the provisions of the Relaunch Decree, converted by law n.77
of 17 July 2020, the institution has now ordered its extension,
in correspondence with Decree-Law No 121 of 19 September 2021,
confirming the same procedures for the determination of
reduction percentages to be applied.
-
- Specifically, the AdSP has ordered the reduction of the fee
up to a maximum of 95% compared to the annual quota normally
Expected. In practice, the holders of maritime state concession
and authorised port undertakings operating in the five port ports of call
within the district of the AdSP will be able to obtain a
reduction of the relevant tariff, equal to the magnitude of the decrease in
turnover immediately in the current year, comparing it to the same
period of the last year. They will be able, in this way,
compensate for the percentage of economic loss with the consideration
percentage of discount of the fee to be paid to the institution.
|
