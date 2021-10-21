



October 21, 2021

The agreement includes an order for 18 new ship-to-shore cranes and nine means of handling the yard and the reservation of slots production for a further 25 new STS cranes and 62 units of large square

The Dutch terminalista company APM Terminals of the group Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk and the producer Chinese Crane and Handling Equipment Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. (ZPMC) have signed a memorandum of understanding with the stated purpose of changing the purchase of equipment and means from a purely transactional process to a form of more strategic collaboration that places more attention automation.

Automation that APM Terminals recalled to be a factor key to your strategy. The Dutch company explained that, in this respect, the traditional customer-supplier relationship has proven less effective in implementing complex systems automation that require a more integrated approach between the terminalista company and the supplier of means of handling.

The objective of the agreement with ZPMC is therefore the development and the joint implementation of a wide range of solutions automated, including of course those for the handling of containers, an activity that constitutes the core business of APM Terminals.

Agreement with ZPMC includes order for 18 new cranes ship-to-shore and nine yard handling vehicles, vehicles that will be allocated to six port terminals of APM Terminals, as well as the booking of productive slots for an additional 25 new cranes ship-to-shore and 62 yard vehicles.

APM Terminals recalled that automated means produced from the ZPMC they are already in operation in several terminals of the Dutch company, including those in the Italian port of Vado Ligurian, in the Mexican port of Lazaro Cardenas and in the port Moroccan tanger med. Also in Aarhus, Denmark, APM Terminal is conducting a pilot project with automated straddle carriers of ZPMC.

"With this alliance - said the administrator delegate of APM Terminals, Morten Engelstoft - we are leveraging in more effective way our relationship that lasts for 23 years and we demonstrate a strong commitment to APM Terminals of ZPMC, and in return we receive priority regarding the production capacity of factories, access to the best resources, active involvement in product development in based on our needs and commitment to maintain collaboration in the long term'.







