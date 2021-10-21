|
|
|
|
October 21, 2021
|
|
- APM Terminals and ZPMC sign a strategic agreement focused on
on the automation of port terminals
-
- The agreement includes an order for 18 new ship-to-shore cranes and
nine means of handling the yard and the reservation of slots
production for a further 25 new STS cranes and 62 units of
large square
-
- The Dutch terminalista company APM Terminals of the group
Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk and the producer
Chinese Crane and Handling Equipment Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy
Industries Co. (ZPMC) have signed a memorandum of understanding
with the stated purpose of changing the purchase of equipment and
means from a purely transactional process to a form of
more strategic collaboration that places more attention
automation.
-
- Automation that APM Terminals recalled to be a factor
key to your strategy. The Dutch company explained that,
in this respect, the traditional customer-supplier relationship has
proven less effective in implementing complex systems
automation that require a more integrated approach between
the terminalista company and the supplier of means of
handling.
-
- The objective of the agreement with ZPMC is therefore the development and
the joint implementation of a wide range of solutions
automated, including of course those for the handling of
containers, an activity that constitutes the core business of APM
Terminals.
-
- Agreement with ZPMC includes order for 18 new cranes
ship-to-shore and nine yard handling vehicles, vehicles that
will be allocated to six port terminals of APM Terminals, as well as
the booking of productive slots for an additional 25 new cranes
ship-to-shore and 62 yard vehicles.
-
- APM Terminals recalled that automated means produced
from the ZPMC they are already in operation in several terminals
of the Dutch company, including those in the Italian port of Vado
Ligurian, in the Mexican port of Lazaro Cardenas and in the port
Moroccan tanger med. Also in Aarhus, Denmark, APM
Terminal is conducting a pilot project with automated
straddle carriers of ZPMC.
-
- "With this alliance - said the administrator
delegate of APM Terminals, Morten Engelstoft - we are leveraging in
more effective way our relationship that lasts for 23 years and
we demonstrate a strong commitment to APM Terminals
of ZPMC, and in return we receive priority regarding the
production capacity of factories, access to the best
resources, active involvement in product development in
based on our needs and commitment to maintain collaboration
in the long term'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail