- In the first eight months of this year the port of Taranto has
handled 12.0 million tons of goods, with an increase
+14.5% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which over 6.4
million tons of cargoes at disembarkation (+21.8%) and 5.0 million
of tons of cargo at boarding (+5.8%). Overall, the
solid bulk are piled to 6,0 million tons (+6.0%) and
liquid ones at 3.0 million tons (+5.8%). In the field of
containers have been totaled 47 thousand tons (+207.8%) and in
that of other miscellaneous goods 2.2 million tons (+9.3%).