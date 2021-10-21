



October 21, 2021

Original news In the first eight months of this year the traffic of goods in the port of Taranto grew by +14.5%

12.0 million tons of cargo handled

In the first eight months of this year the port of Taranto has handled 12.0 million tons of goods, with an increase +14.5% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which over 6.4 million tons of cargoes at disembarkation (+21.8%) and 5.0 million of tons of cargo at boarding (+5.8%). Overall, the solid bulk are piled to 6,0 million tons (+6.0%) and liquid ones at 3.0 million tons (+5.8%). In the field of containers have been totaled 47 thousand tons (+207.8%) and in that of other miscellaneous goods 2.2 million tons (+9.3%).









