|
|
October 21, 2021
|
|
- In the period January-August 2021 the port traffic in
Bremen grew by +7.0%
-
- Containerized volumes amounted to 34.7 million
tons (+2.4%)
-
- The port of Bremen\Bremerhaven has archived the first eight months
of 2021 with a traffic of 46.5 million tons of goods, with
a growth of +7.0% on the same period last year, of
to which 23.7 million tons of cargoes at disembarkation (+9.2%) and 22.7
million tons at boarding (+4.8%). In the segment of
container total traffic was 34.7 million
tons (+2.4%), with a handling of containers equal to 3.4
million teu (+10.1%). Conventional goods amounted to 5.6
million tons (+33.3%). Strong increase in bulk
solid with 5.3 million tons (+37.3%), while bulk
liquids decreased by -41.5% to 860 thousand tons.