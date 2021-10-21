ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
October 21, 2021

In the period January-August 2021 the port traffic in Bremen grew by +7.0%

Containerized volumes amounted to 34.7 million tons (+2.4%)

The port of Bremen\Bremerhaven has archived the first eight months of 2021 with a traffic of 46.5 million tons of goods, with a growth of +7.0% on the same period last year, of to which 23.7 million tons of cargoes at disembarkation (+9.2%) and 22.7 million tons at boarding (+4.8%). In the segment of container total traffic was 34.7 million tons (+2.4%), with a handling of containers equal to 3.4 million teu (+10.1%). Conventional goods amounted to 5.6 million tons (+33.3%). Strong increase in bulk solid with 5.3 million tons (+37.3%), while bulk liquids decreased by -41.5% to 860 thousand tons.





