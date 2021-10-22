|
October 22, 2021
- In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
Tunisian ports decreased by -2.7%
- Decline in miscellaneous goods
- After the recovery of +16.2% marked in the second quarter of
this year, in the following quarter the traffic of goods
enlivened by Tunisian ports has returned to decline being
state pairs to 6,6 million tons, with a bending of the -2,7%
on the third quarter of 2020, of which 4.1 million tonnes at
disembarkation (-11.0%) and 2.5 million tons at embarkation (+14.8%). The
overall reduction in traffic has been contained
the increase in volumes of liquid bulk, with hydrocarbons rising
have totaled almost 2,0 million tons (+2.5%) and the
other liquid cargoes 217 thousand tons (+24.9%). A contribution
positive was also brought by solid bulk that,
with the exception of cereals which decreased by -34.9% to 961 thousand
tons, recorded an increase of +43.3% settling at
1.7 million tons. In the miscellaneous goods sector, traffic
was of 1.8 million tons (- 12.7%), of which 870 thousand
tons of containerized goods (-13.6%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 104 thousand teu (-5.6%). In the
passenger segment traffic was 355 thousand
people (+30.3%), with 122 thousand cars transported by ferries
(+23,7%).
- With regard to traffic handled in the third quarter of the
2021 from the individual port ports, the port of Bizerta has enlivened
1,5 million tons of goods (+6.5%), the port of Rades 1.2
million tons (-21.4%), the port of Sfax 1.1 million
tons (+3.0%), the port of Gabes 916 thousand tons (+25.5%),
the port of Skhira 906 thousand tons (-5.5%), the port of Sousse
457 thousand tons (- 18.3%), the port of Zarzis 265 thousand tons
(+44.8%) and the port of La Goulette of Tunis 183 thousand tons
(-30,6%).
