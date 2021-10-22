



October 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the Tunisian ports decreased by -2.7%

Decline in miscellaneous goods

After the recovery of +16.2% marked in the second quarter of this year, in the following quarter the traffic of goods enlivened by Tunisian ports has returned to decline being state pairs to 6,6 million tons, with a bending of the -2,7% on the third quarter of 2020, of which 4.1 million tonnes at disembarkation (-11.0%) and 2.5 million tons at embarkation (+14.8%). The overall reduction in traffic has been contained the increase in volumes of liquid bulk, with hydrocarbons rising have totaled almost 2,0 million tons (+2.5%) and the other liquid cargoes 217 thousand tons (+24.9%). A contribution positive was also brought by solid bulk that, with the exception of cereals which decreased by -34.9% to 961 thousand tons, recorded an increase of +43.3% settling at 1.7 million tons. In the miscellaneous goods sector, traffic was of 1.8 million tons (- 12.7%), of which 870 thousand tons of containerized goods (-13.6%) made with a handling of containers equal to 104 thousand teu (-5.6%). In the passenger segment traffic was 355 thousand people (+30.3%), with 122 thousand cars transported by ferries (+23,7%).

With regard to traffic handled in the third quarter of the 2021 from the individual port ports, the port of Bizerta has enlivened 1,5 million tons of goods (+6.5%), the port of Rades 1.2 million tons (-21.4%), the port of Sfax 1.1 million tons (+3.0%), the port of Gabes 916 thousand tons (+25.5%), the port of Skhira 906 thousand tons (-5.5%), the port of Sousse 457 thousand tons (- 18.3%), the port of Zarzis 265 thousand tons (+44.8%) and the port of La Goulette of Tunis 183 thousand tons (-30,6%).











