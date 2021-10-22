|
October 22, 2021
- The 2022 budget of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Center
Northern has a deficit of around 3.9 million
-
- Musolino: refreshments promised by the State and provided for in a
norm of 2020 to date not a penny has arrived
-
- Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Central has taken note
unanimity of the alert and prevention procedure
crisis for the financial year 2022. The institution has in fact made known
whereas, 'even with the implementation of the recovery plan adopted
in recent months and the beginning of the resumption of traffic - important
in relative terms, but still contained in absolute values - the
draft budget forecast 2022 presents a deficit
financial of about 3.9 million euros'.
-
- The port authority has specified that "the coverage of
this deficit will pass through an increase in the rates of
port infrastructure charges, to generate new revenue for
1.4 million, the increase in tax revenues and royalties
state property for the Istat adjustment of 3% for about 0.5 million and the
reduction of current expenditure by at least two million euros'.
The institution has specified that "the forecast relating to the reduction
of expenditure is related to the suspensive clause of the
second-level bargaining of AdSP staff, with
effect from 1 January 2023' and that 'condition
essential to ensure what has been illustrated to organizations
trade unions is the obtaining of the refreshments provided for in the
Transport decree-law, whose conversion into law will have to
to take place by next November 9".
-
- "Intervene in this way on workers - he explained
the president of the AdSP, Pino Musolino - was the last of the options
that we would have liked to use and for this we waited until
deadline for approval of the budget
promised by the State and provided for in a 2020 rule. Actually
to date, not a single penny has come to avoid the
default of the port of Rome, despite the commitments made at each
institutional level. We now look forward to the money already
allocated can be disbursed in November with the conversion of the
Transport Decree, so that the cost of zeroing the
traffic due to Covid and wrong choices of the past should not
be paid by employees and that therefore on the one hand in 2022 it is
it is possible to restructure the supplementary agreement, according to
new revenues and greater competitiveness of the
port network, to be pursued also through tools
incentives for employees, and on the other hand action is taken
structurally on the income and expenses of the Adsp, to ensure
that every year the accounts can be in balance without having to
question contracts or jobs'.
