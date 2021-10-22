



October 22, 2021

Original news The 2022 budget of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Center Northern has a deficit of around 3.9 million

Musolino: refreshments promised by the State and provided for in a norm of 2020 to date not a penny has arrived

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Central has taken note unanimity of the alert and prevention procedure crisis for the financial year 2022. The institution has in fact made known whereas, 'even with the implementation of the recovery plan adopted in recent months and the beginning of the resumption of traffic - important in relative terms, but still contained in absolute values - the draft budget forecast 2022 presents a deficit financial of about 3.9 million euros'.

The port authority has specified that "the coverage of this deficit will pass through an increase in the rates of port infrastructure charges, to generate new revenue for 1.4 million, the increase in tax revenues and royalties state property for the Istat adjustment of 3% for about 0.5 million and the reduction of current expenditure by at least two million euros'. The institution has specified that "the forecast relating to the reduction of expenditure is related to the suspensive clause of the second-level bargaining of AdSP staff, with effect from 1 January 2023' and that 'condition essential to ensure what has been illustrated to organizations trade unions is the obtaining of the refreshments provided for in the Transport decree-law, whose conversion into law will have to to take place by next November 9".

"Intervene in this way on workers - he explained the president of the AdSP, Pino Musolino - was the last of the options that we would have liked to use and for this we waited until deadline for approval of the budget promised by the State and provided for in a 2020 rule. Actually to date, not a single penny has come to avoid the default of the port of Rome, despite the commitments made at each institutional level. We now look forward to the money already allocated can be disbursed in November with the conversion of the Transport Decree, so that the cost of zeroing the traffic due to Covid and wrong choices of the past should not be paid by employees and that therefore on the one hand in 2022 it is it is possible to restructure the supplementary agreement, according to new revenues and greater competitiveness of the port network, to be pursued also through tools incentives for employees, and on the other hand action is taken structurally on the income and expenses of the Adsp, to ensure that every year the accounts can be in balance without having to question contracts or jobs'.







