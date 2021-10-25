|
- In the third quarter of this year, South Korean ports have
handled 393.0 million tons of goods. He announced it
yesterday the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of Seoul specifying
that the figure represents an increase of +8.1% compared to 393.5
million tonnes handled in the corresponding period of
2020. The dicastery has specified that the only port traffic of
import-export amounted to 338.8 million tons
(+8.6%) and was driven by car traffic and
petrochemicals in relation to exports and from that of materials
prime for imports. National traffic has
attested to 54.2 million tons (+5.5%)
-
- In the third quarter of 2021, only containerized traffic
enlivened by the ports of call of the Asian nation is
stato pari a 7,3 milioni di teu (+3.2%), of which 4,1 million teu
to disembarkation/ embarkation (+1.3%) and 3.2 million teu of transhipments
(+5,6%). The port of Busan alone handled nearly 5.6 million
teu, with a growth of +5.9% generated mainly by the
significant increase in traffic with the United States (+17.7%), while
container flows decreased with China
(-3.3%) and With Japan (-5.7%). Among other major ports
container of the country, the port of Incheon has enlivened 810 thousand teu
(-5.8%) and the port of Gwangyang 525 thousand teu (-1.6%).
-
- In the third quarter of this year the total traffic of the
goods handled by South Korean ports net of that of the
container has been pairs to 261,7 million tons (+9.1%).
|
