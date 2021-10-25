



October 25, 2021

Total freight traffic was 393,0 million tons (+8.1%)

In the third quarter of this year, South Korean ports have handled 393.0 million tons of goods. He announced it yesterday the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of Seoul specifying that the figure represents an increase of +8.1% compared to 393.5 million tonnes handled in the corresponding period of 2020. The dicastery has specified that the only port traffic of import-export amounted to 338.8 million tons (+8.6%) and was driven by car traffic and petrochemicals in relation to exports and from that of materials prime for imports. National traffic has attested to 54.2 million tons (+5.5%)

In the third quarter of 2021, only containerized traffic enlivened by the ports of call of the Asian nation is stato pari a 7,3 milioni di teu (+3.2%), of which 4,1 million teu to disembarkation/ embarkation (+1.3%) and 3.2 million teu of transhipments (+5,6%). The port of Busan alone handled nearly 5.6 million teu, with a growth of +5.9% generated mainly by the significant increase in traffic with the United States (+17.7%), while container flows decreased with China (-3.3%) and With Japan (-5.7%). Among other major ports container of the country, the port of Incheon has enlivened 810 thousand teu (-5.8%) and the port of Gwangyang 525 thousand teu (-1.6%).

In the third quarter of this year the total traffic of the goods handled by South Korean ports net of that of the container has been pairs to 261,7 million tons (+9.1%).







