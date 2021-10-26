|
October 26, 2021
- Wärstilä's turnover in the third quarter
Corporation is back to growth
- The value of new orders in the naval sector is
increased by +9%
- After four quarters of decline, the Finnish group Wärstilä
Corporation, which manufactures power generation systems for
marine and terrestrial sectors, closed the third quarter of
this year with an increase in net sales that is
amounted to 1.10 billion euros, with an increase of +11% on the
same period of 2020. Operating profit is also growing, as it is
amounted to 75 million euros (+77%) and net profit, which
amounted to 50 million euros (+100%).
- In the period July-September of 2021, in addition, the group has
recorded a significant recovery in new orders whose value has been
amounted to 1.19 billion euros (+21%). The value of the portfolio
orders at 30 September last amounted to 5.32
billion euros (+1%).
- The new orders acquired in the naval sector alone have
totalled 634 million euros (+9%), of which 443 million in the
marine engine production segment (+8%) and 191 million in the
segment of systems for the naval sector (+10%). The activity
in the naval sector generated a net turnover of 524 million
euro (-5%), of which 382 million produced by the Marine Power division
(0%) and 142 million from the Marine Systems division (-16%), and a
operating profit of 50 million euros (-12%), of which 36 million
relating to the Marine Power division (0%) and 14 million to the
Marine Systems division (-33%).
- Referring to the evolution of the market in the naval sector in the
during the third quarter of this year, the President and
Managing Director of Wärstilä, Håkan Agnevall,
he explained that "there has been an improvement
with regard to orders for ships, largely towed by
orders for carriers. The activity in our main
segments of ships - he specified - remained relatively
low. In particular - said Agnevall - the important sector
of cruises is still heavily affected by Covid-19. The
demand for services, on the other hand, has developed positively in
all naval segments. In the third quarter the reactivation of the
cruise and ferry fleets continued and the
active cruise ship fleet capacity is
increased from about 20% at the end of June to about 50% at the end
September, which supports our future business for
as regards services'.
- Referring again to the group's performance in the sector
Maritime, Agnevall specified that the results of the division
Marine Systems continue to be burdened by the low level of
orders for scrubbers for the purification of exhaust gases
ships.
