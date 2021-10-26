|
October 26, 2021
- UPS Reports Record Results for third quarter
of the year
- In the period July-September 2021 the group's revenues
increased by +9.2%
- In the third quarter of 2021, the revenues of the American UPS have
reached a value of 23.2 billion dollars, a figure that
represents a new record for this time of year and a
increase of +9.2% on the third quarter of 2020. The record is
was obtained thanks to the new historical peaks for this period of
revenues recorded in the domestic shipping segment
UNITED States, which totaled a turnover of 14.2
billion dollars (+7.4%), in that of shipments
international, with revenues of 4.7 billion dollars (+15.5%),
and in the supply chain solutions segment, whose turn
quarterly business amounted to almost 4.3 billion
dollars (+8.4%). Values never previously achieved in the third
quarter of the year are also those of operating profit and
of net profit, balance sheet items for the period
July-September 2021 were 2.9 respectively
billion dollars (+22.6%) and 2,3 billion dollars (+19.0%).
