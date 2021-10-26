



October 26, 2021

UPS Reports Record Results for third quarter of the year

In the period July-September 2021 the group's revenues increased by +9.2%

In the third quarter of 2021, the revenues of the American UPS have reached a value of 23.2 billion dollars, a figure that represents a new record for this time of year and a increase of +9.2% on the third quarter of 2020. The record is was obtained thanks to the new historical peaks for this period of revenues recorded in the domestic shipping segment UNITED States, which totaled a turnover of 14.2 billion dollars (+7.4%), in that of shipments international, with revenues of 4.7 billion dollars (+15.5%), and in the supply chain solutions segment, whose turn quarterly business amounted to almost 4.3 billion dollars (+8.4%). Values never previously achieved in the third quarter of the year are also those of operating profit and of net profit, balance sheet items for the period July-September 2021 were 2.9 respectively billion dollars (+22.6%) and 2,3 billion dollars (+19.0%).









