October 26, 2021
- From next spring in the Upper Adriatic will become
operational the innovative bettolina for the supply of LNG to the
large ships
- Project of The Rimorchiatori Riuniti Panfido with the contribution
of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic as part of the initiative
European Poseidon Med II
- Today in the Rosetti Marino shipyard in Ravenna the
Tugs Riuniti Panfido, in collaboration with the Authority
of Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Settentrionale, presented
the first integrated system to supply large ships
powered by liquefied natural gas, as it allows you to
transport on board to a ship that wants to refuel more
of 4,000 cubic meters of LNG and a thousand cubic meters of fuel oil.
- The system consists of a platform
semi-submarine combined with a tugboat, means that are
both under construction in the Ravenna shipyard. It is - it is
state emphasized - of the first system in the world composed of a
platform carrying two gigantic tanks at temperature
controlled and that is able to "fit"
in its forward part the stern of a tugboat intended for
become an integral part of the platform itself and move it in
full security.
- The new bettolina for the supply of LNG to ships is
carried out as part of the European project Poseidon Med II aimed at
promote the use of liquefied natural gas as a fuel for
the ships in which the Adriatic AdSP participates, on the Italian side
Settentrionale and the Rimorchiatori Riuniti Panfido that manages the
port towing activities in Venice and Chioggia. The
SBBT (Semi Ballastable Barge Transporter) system, developed in
collaboration with the AdSP, has been concretized in a
technical-operational project by Panfido of the Calderan group. The
project carried out by the Calderan group has a value of about 30.5
million euros, with 9.5 million financed by the European Union.
- The platform combined with the tug is 109 long
meters by 26.7 wide and has a draft varying between 3.7 and
the six meters. With the tug that fits aft in the
structure forming a whole and also ensuring maneuvers of
emergency, develops a speed of seven knots. The
platform, called Cargo Unit, and the new tugboat
they will start operating in the Upper Adriatic from next spring.
