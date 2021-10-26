



October 26, 2021

Original news From next spring in the Upper Adriatic will become operational the innovative bettolina for the supply of LNG to the large ships

Project of The Rimorchiatori Riuniti Panfido with the contribution of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic as part of the initiative European Poseidon Med II

Today in the Rosetti Marino shipyard in Ravenna the Tugs Riuniti Panfido, in collaboration with the Authority of Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Settentrionale, presented the first integrated system to supply large ships powered by liquefied natural gas, as it allows you to transport on board to a ship that wants to refuel more of 4,000 cubic meters of LNG and a thousand cubic meters of fuel oil.

The system consists of a platform semi-submarine combined with a tugboat, means that are both under construction in the Ravenna shipyard. It is - it is state emphasized - of the first system in the world composed of a platform carrying two gigantic tanks at temperature controlled and that is able to "fit" in its forward part the stern of a tugboat intended for become an integral part of the platform itself and move it in full security.

The new bettolina for the supply of LNG to ships is carried out as part of the European project Poseidon Med II aimed at promote the use of liquefied natural gas as a fuel for the ships in which the Adriatic AdSP participates, on the Italian side Settentrionale and the Rimorchiatori Riuniti Panfido that manages the port towing activities in Venice and Chioggia. The SBBT (Semi Ballastable Barge Transporter) system, developed in collaboration with the AdSP, has been concretized in a technical-operational project by Panfido of the Calderan group. The project carried out by the Calderan group has a value of about 30.5 million euros, with 9.5 million financed by the European Union.

The platform combined with the tug is 109 long meters by 26.7 wide and has a draft varying between 3.7 and the six meters. With the tug that fits aft in the structure forming a whole and also ensuring maneuvers of emergency, develops a speed of seven knots. The platform, called Cargo Unit, and the new tugboat they will start operating in the Upper Adriatic from next spring.







