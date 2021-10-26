Firefighters have not yet managed to get on board
by ZIM Kingston
Smoke continues to spread from the containers in which you are
developed fire
The intervention of the rescue vehicles of the Guard continues
Canadian Coast to extinguish the fire that broke out on Sunday on board
of the Zim Kingston carrier while in the process of
arrive at the port of Vancouver. Strong winds and a storm surge have
so far prevented rescuers from boarding the ship.
A Coast Guard aircraft has meanwhile confirmed that it does not
flames are visible on board the carrier even if of the
Weather window could allow firefighters to
get on the ship.