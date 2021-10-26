



October 26, 2021

Original news Firefighters have not yet managed to get on board by ZIM Kingston

Smoke continues to spread from the containers in which you are developed fire

The intervention of the rescue vehicles of the Guard continues Canadian Coast to extinguish the fire that broke out on Sunday on board of the Zim Kingston carrier while in the process of arrive at the port of Vancouver. Strong winds and a storm surge have so far prevented rescuers from boarding the ship.

A Coast Guard aircraft has meanwhile confirmed that it does not flames are visible on board the carrier even if of the smoke continues to spread from the containers in which you are developed fire. The Coast Guard believes that in the evening a Weather window could allow firefighters to get on the ship.









