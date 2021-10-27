



October 27, 2021

Original news The procedure for forfeiture of the concession to the Konig of the former Privilege shipyard in the port of Civitavecchia

Musolino: the obligations assumed have not been respected from the company

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center Settentrionale initiated the procedure for revocation of the state concession of the former Privilege shipyard to the company viareggina Konig Srl, which in 2019 had taken over the concession of the shipbuilding plant in the port of Civitavecchia at the failed Privilege Yard. "We take note - explained the president of the port authority, Pino Musolino, justifying the decision to initiate the procedure - how the obligations assumed by Konig. It's time to hire concrete decisions in the public interest, in relation to areas of very high value and potential, which cannot remain unproductive'.

Yesterday Musolino, together with the secretary general of the AdSP Paolo Risso and to some managers and officials of the institution, carried out a inspection of the shipyard to verify its status and compliance with the provisions of the economic and financial plan and in the timetable, on the basis of which it was granted authorisation to take over the concession after bankruptcy of the Privilege Yard. The port authority recalled that the chronoprogram set 25 October as the start of the work at the construction site and recalled that the AdSP, after countless requests to fulfill the obligations assumed, at the beginning September had again asked Konig to transmit suitable documentation proving the existence, within the areas absentees in concession, of a stable production structure with at least 30 work units, as indicated in the industrial and economic-financial development plan presented with the sub-entry instance. Musolino has announced that the only employee present yesterday on site, in addition to showing the state of the places, has stated that konig's employees are currently employed for the shipyard of the port of Civitavecchia would be two.

"We have unfortunately - commented Musolino - due take note of how the situation has not changed even after the formal initiation of the procedure for the revocation of the concession, announced last October 13. The time to take concrete decisions also with regard to this story. The areas and artifacts under concession are of very high value and with enormous potential for economic exploitation for various possible activities related to logistics, as well as shipbuilding and it is not possible, nor acceptable, that such areas remain inactive and unproductive. Precisely because of its importance and relevance, since we are talking about over 100,000 square meters in the heart of the commercial port, I have followed with the utmost attention the story since my settlement. I granted to Konig, also in consideration of the Covid emergency, 10 months to give a concrete signal with respect to the commitments made at the time of issue of the sub-entry authorization. Now I believe that in the interest public, the AdSP I represent has not only the right, but the duty to proceed to re-acquire those areas and that compendium for exploit its great potential».

The port authority has specified that Konig has time until the 2 November to submit any deductions and justifications with respect to the notice initiating the revocation procedure, motivated by the Adsp considering that the conduct of the company is is substantiated in a persistent breach of obligations deducted in concession, constituting grounds for revocation pursuant to Article 47 of the Navigation Code.







