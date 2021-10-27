|
October 27, 2021
- The procedure for forfeiture of the concession to the
Konig of the former Privilege shipyard in the port of Civitavecchia
- Musolino: the obligations assumed have not been respected
from the company
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
Settentrionale initiated the procedure for revocation of the
state concession of the former Privilege shipyard to the company
viareggina Konig Srl, which in 2019 had taken over the concession
of the shipbuilding plant in the port of Civitavecchia at the
failed Privilege Yard. "We take note - explained the
president of the port authority, Pino Musolino, justifying the decision
to initiate the procedure - how the
obligations assumed by Konig. It's time to hire
concrete decisions in the public interest, in relation to areas of
very high value and potential, which cannot remain
unproductive'.
- Yesterday Musolino, together with the secretary general of the AdSP Paolo
Risso and to some managers and officials of the institution, carried out a
inspection of the shipyard to verify its status and
compliance with the provisions of the economic and financial plan and
in the timetable, on the basis of which it was granted
authorisation to take over the concession after bankruptcy
of the Privilege Yard. The port authority recalled that the
chronoprogram set 25 October as the start of the
work at the construction site and recalled that the AdSP, after
countless requests to fulfill the obligations assumed, at the beginning
September had again asked Konig to transmit suitable
documentation proving the existence, within the areas
absentees in concession, of a stable production structure with
at least 30 work units, as indicated in the
industrial and economic-financial development plan presented with
the sub-entry instance. Musolino has announced that the only employee
present yesterday on site, in addition to showing the state of the places, has
stated that konig's employees are currently employed for the
shipyard of the port of Civitavecchia would be two.
- "We have unfortunately - commented Musolino - due
take note of how the situation has not changed even after the
formal initiation of the procedure for the revocation of the concession,
announced last October 13. The
time to take concrete decisions also with regard to
this story. The areas and artifacts under concession are of
very high value and with enormous potential for economic exploitation
for various possible activities related to logistics,
as well as shipbuilding and it is not possible, nor
acceptable, that such areas remain inactive and unproductive.
Precisely because of its importance and relevance, since we are talking about
over 100,000 square meters in the heart of the commercial port, I have
followed with the utmost attention the story since my
settlement. I granted to Konig, also in consideration
of the Covid emergency, 10 months to give a concrete signal
with respect to the commitments made at the time of issue
of the sub-entry authorization. Now I believe that in the interest
public, the AdSP I represent has not only the right, but the
duty to proceed to re-acquire those areas and that compendium for
exploit its great potential».
- The port authority has specified that Konig has time until the 2
November to submit any deductions and justifications
with respect to the notice initiating the revocation procedure,
motivated by the Adsp considering that the conduct of the company is
is substantiated in a persistent breach of obligations
deducted in concession, constituting grounds for revocation pursuant to
Article 47 of the Navigation Code.
