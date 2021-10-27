|
- Bonz (UVHH) raises an alarm for loss of competitiveness
of the port of Hamburg
-
- The crucial importance of the airport - he underlined - where
be given greater consideration in political evaluation
and public
-
- In the first eight months of this year container traffic
enlivened by the port of Hamburg has marked a growth of +3.1%
on the corresponding period of 2020. However, despite this
positive development, it must be noted that the competing ports of
Rotterdam and Antwerp showed more growth rates
High. This was highlighted by Gunther Bonz, president of the
- Unternehmensverband Hafen Hamburg e.V. (UVHH), the association
of the port operators of Hamburg, illustrating yesterday the actions that
according to port undertakings, they should be adopted to
increase the competitiveness of the German port of call
which is also undermined by the accentuation of the context
competitive with the further expansion of Polish ports of the Sea
Baltic and their connections with the hinterland.
-
- Bonz first confirmed that the port of Hamburg is
still clearly affected by the effects on maritime transport
of the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 40% of the airports of
ships to the German port carried out with delay, and also of the blockade of
a week of ship traffic in the Suez Canal, which took place in
early spring, which is still having an impact on supply
worldwide chain.
-
- Explaining how the companies of the German port reacted to the
negative phase caused by the health crisis and pressure
competitive, Bonz pointed out that "the port companies of
Hamburg have initiated substantial transformation processes and
implemented a reduction in costs in order to survive the
competition. It is also necessary, but - he specified -
remove the current competitive disadvantages that weigh on
Port companies of Hamburg. This includes - clarified the
president of the UVHH - the reform of import taxes,
the elimination of tax discrimination within Europe
and no further increase in state costs, e.g. for rents
and port area concessions in Hamburg.'
-
- Bonz then listed a number of infrastructure works
road, rail and inland waterway transport which, according to
the association, should be implemented to ensure the
competitiveness of the port of Hamburg. "The port - has
remarked - for the city it is not just an element
identity and a tourist attraction, but also ensures income
tax amounting to over one billion euros per year and generates
further positive multiplier effects for the region
metro and for the entire Federal Republic. For the economy
German, which is export-oriented, constitutes the most
important transport and logistics junction to reach the markets
International. Compared to imports, it ensures that the economy
and the population are supplied with goods and raw materials. The port
it also represents a guarantee for over one hundred thousand jobs
in the metropolitan region. This crucial importance - has
concluded Bonz - where to be held in greater consideration in the
political and public evaluation in Hamburg'.
|
