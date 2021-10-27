



October 27, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Bonz (UVHH) raises an alarm for loss of competitiveness of the port of Hamburg

The crucial importance of the airport - he underlined - where be given greater consideration in political evaluation and public

In the first eight months of this year container traffic enlivened by the port of Hamburg has marked a growth of +3.1% on the corresponding period of 2020. However, despite this positive development, it must be noted that the competing ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp showed more growth rates High. This was highlighted by Gunther Bonz, president of the Unternehmensverband Hafen Hamburg e.V. (UVHH), the association of the port operators of Hamburg, illustrating yesterday the actions that according to port undertakings, they should be adopted to increase the competitiveness of the German port of call which is also undermined by the accentuation of the context competitive with the further expansion of Polish ports of the Sea Baltic and their connections with the hinterland.

Bonz first confirmed that the port of Hamburg is still clearly affected by the effects on maritime transport of the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 40% of the airports of ships to the German port carried out with delay, and also of the blockade of a week of ship traffic in the Suez Canal, which took place in early spring, which is still having an impact on supply worldwide chain.

Explaining how the companies of the German port reacted to the negative phase caused by the health crisis and pressure competitive, Bonz pointed out that "the port companies of Hamburg have initiated substantial transformation processes and implemented a reduction in costs in order to survive the competition. It is also necessary, but - he specified - remove the current competitive disadvantages that weigh on Port companies of Hamburg. This includes - clarified the president of the UVHH - the reform of import taxes, the elimination of tax discrimination within Europe and no further increase in state costs, e.g. for rents and port area concessions in Hamburg.'

Bonz then listed a number of infrastructure works road, rail and inland waterway transport which, according to the association, should be implemented to ensure the competitiveness of the port of Hamburg. "The port - has remarked - for the city it is not just an element identity and a tourist attraction, but also ensures income tax amounting to over one billion euros per year and generates further positive multiplier effects for the region metro and for the entire Federal Republic. For the economy German, which is export-oriented, constitutes the most important transport and logistics junction to reach the markets International. Compared to imports, it ensures that the economy and the population are supplied with goods and raw materials. The port it also represents a guarantee for over one hundred thousand jobs in the metropolitan region. This crucial importance - has concluded Bonz - where to be held in greater consideration in the political and public evaluation in Hamburg'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail