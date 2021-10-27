



October 27, 2021

d'Amico: cooperation between all interested parties - public and private, civil and military - it is essential

The risks generated by cyber attacks on companies maritime can only be tackled with a synergy between the institutions and the shipping industry. Cesare underlined this d'Amico opening the work of the first meeting of the working group Cyber/maritime security of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma). "For a maritime country like ours - he d'Amico - the safety of the seas is a necessity Primary. To ensure the free and safe movement of traffic maritime cooperation between all stakeholders - public and private, civilian and military - it is essential".

Cesare d'Amico, who is vice president of Confitarma with delegation in the field of security, he explained that "the full synergy between administration and industry, successfully tested in the identification and implementation of measures to combat the maritime piracy, it must be the model to be inspired by in addressing this new and subtle threat to the sector maritime'.

Remembering that the shipping industry must cope the serious risk of computer intrusions into management systems of maritime traffic, the general director of Confitarma, Luca Sisto, as well as secretary of the Working Group - specified that is why, a fortiori in the complex scenario in which we live, the direct comparison with the institutions on sensitive matters such as maritime security is fundamental.







