October 27, 2021
- Confitarma, the shipping industry can face
cybersecurity risks only in synergy with institutions
- d'Amico: cooperation between all interested parties -
public and private, civil and military - it is essential
- The risks generated by cyber attacks on companies
maritime can only be tackled with a synergy between the
institutions and the shipping industry. Cesare underlined this
d'Amico opening the work of the first meeting of the working group
Cyber/maritime security of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation
(Confitarma). "For a maritime country like ours - he
d'Amico - the safety of the seas is a necessity
Primary. To ensure the free and safe movement of traffic
maritime cooperation between all stakeholders - public
and private, civilian and military - it is essential".
- Cesare d'Amico, who is vice president of Confitarma with
delegation in the field of security, he explained that "the full
synergy between administration and industry, successfully tested
in the identification and implementation of measures to combat the
maritime piracy, it must be the model to be inspired by
in addressing this new and subtle threat to the sector
maritime'.
- Remembering that the shipping industry must cope
the serious risk of computer intrusions into management systems
of maritime traffic, the general director of Confitarma, Luca
Sisto, as well as secretary of the Working Group -
specified that is why, a fortiori in the
complex scenario in which we live, the direct comparison with the
institutions on sensitive matters such as maritime security is
fundamental.
