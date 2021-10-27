



October 27, 2021

Original news In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the Belgian port of Zeebrugge increased by +10.8%

Container cargos up +20.4%

In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the Belgian port of Zeebrugge has increased by +10.8% being amounted to 11.2 million tonnes compared to 10.1 million tonnes in the period July-September of 2020. Consistent growth in segment of various goods, with containerized cargoes having totaled 5,3 million tons (+20.4%), the goods conventional 182 thousand tons (+27.7%) and rolling stock an increase more contained by +4.6% having attested to 3.6 million tons, including a handling of new cars equal to 490 thousand vehicles (-6.1%). Liquid bulk also increased with 1.6 million of tons (+2.6%), while solid bulk decreased by -13.5% falling to 413 thousand tons.

In the first nine months of 2021 the port has enlivened a total of 36.4 million tons of goods, with an increase +3.6% on the corresponding period last year.







