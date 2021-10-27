|
October 27, 2021
- In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the
Belgian port of Zeebrugge increased by +10.8%
- Container cargos up +20.4%
amounted to 11.2 million tonnes compared to 10.1 million tonnes in the
period July-September of 2020. Consistent growth in
segment of various goods, with containerized cargoes having
totaled 5,3 million tons (+20.4%), the goods
conventional 182 thousand tons (+27.7%) and rolling stock an increase
more contained by +4.6% having attested to 3.6 million
tons, including a handling of new cars equal to 490 thousand
vehicles (-6.1%). Liquid bulk also increased with 1.6 million
of tons (+2.6%), while solid bulk decreased by
-13.5% falling to 413 thousand tons.
- In the first nine months of 2021 the port has enlivened
a total of 36.4 million tons of goods, with an increase
+3.6% on the corresponding period last year.
