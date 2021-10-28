|
October 28, 2021
- New orders to the Konecranes group are still growing
- Revenues stable in the third quarter
- In the third quarter of this year the revenues of the manufacturer of
Konecranes handling and lifting equipment scored a
slight increase of +0.7% having been pairs to 773.6 million
euro compared to 767.9 million in the period July-September 2020.
The only segment of vehicles for port use recorded revenues equal to
to 255.5 million euros (+2.1%). The balance sheet for the third quarter of the
2021 of the Finnish company shows an EBITDA of 98.6 million
euro (-4.5%) and an operating profit of 49.9 million euro (+23.8%),
with a contribution of 15.0 million euros from the vehicle sector
ports that in the third quarter of 2020 had produced a contribution
of a negative sign equal to -6.9 million euros. Konecranes closed
the third quarter of this year with a net profit of 31.4 million
of euros (+21.2%).
- The value of the new orders acquired by Konecranes in the third
quarter of 2021 amounted to €713.7 million,
with an increase of +26.2% on the corresponding period of last year
year and a slight decrease of -0.2% compared to the corresponding period
pre-pandemic of 2019. New orders to the vehicle segment only
port use amounted to 210.2 million euros, with a
growth of +28.7% on the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease
-15.6% on the third quarter of 2019.
- As of September 30, the value of the company's orderbook was
equal to almost 2.0 billion euros, with an increase of +14.6% on 30
September 2020, of which 957.0 million euros relating to vehicles alone
ports (+13.4%).
- Recall that Konecranes has an ongoing merger project with
compatriot Cargotec
(
of
1st
October 2020), project - announced today the president and
Managing Director of Konecranes, Rob Smith - who "is
proceeding well". Smith specified that in August the two
companies have obtained approval for the merger by
of the Finnish antitrust authority and the state administration
for the regulation of the market of China. Also in the course
of the summer several authorities have started the examination of the project
competent in the matter, including those of the European Union, the USA
and the United Kingdom. "We are confident," Smith said.
the merger will be completed by the end of the first
semester of 2022 and, until all the conditions for the
completion of the merger will not be met and the agreement will not
will be completed, both companies will continue to
operate completely autonomously and independently'.
