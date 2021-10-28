



October 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Filt, Fit and Uilt ask the government for measures to allow all port workers an early exodus

The port work - they emphasize - has all the features of wearing work

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti ask the government for measures to allow all port workers an early exodus. "As is known - explained the organizations trade unions - port work has all the characteristics of wear and tear due to exposure to bad weather, 24-hour shifts, burdensomeness but despite this it has never been recognized as such. The government must make up for this inequity compared to other production sectors and also allow port workers the early exodus today recognized only to one part of them as well as other categories of workers of the Transport. It is for these reasons that during the last renewal a contribution has been included to be paid by the companies to finance the constituting fund to anticipate the exodus of all port workers, but only those resources are not enough. That is why we are tabling an amendment that provides, at unchanged balances, the address of resources also for the employees of terminals and authorized enterprises under the Articles 16 and 18 of Law 84/94.'

'It is not possible, in view of the burdensomeness and the wear and tear of this work also for the obvious repercussions on the safety - underlined Filt, Fit and Uiltrasporti - that in I bring some workers to retire earlier than others although doing the same tasks. The government must therefore accept this our amendment if you want to recover productivity and efficiency in Italian airports. As it should be defined the implementing decree on the self-production of port operations for follow up on the specific rule reinforced by Article 199a of Law 77/2020'.

"It is on these issues, strategic for the port of the country and useful to guarantee social peace on the docks - warned the three unions - that we will measure the government in the next days. These are important issues for which we will schedule specific initiatives to consult all workers ports to make a united front against those who intend hinder these legitimate objectives in favour of work and port workers'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail