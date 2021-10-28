|
|
|
|
October 28, 2021
|
|
- Filt, Fit and Uilt ask the government for measures to allow
all port workers an early exodus
-
- The port work - they emphasize - has all the
features of wearing work
-
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti ask the government for measures
to allow all port workers an early exodus.
"As is known - explained the organizations
trade unions - port work has all the characteristics of
wear and tear due to exposure to bad weather, 24-hour shifts,
burdensomeness but despite this it has never been
recognized as such. The government must make up for this inequity
compared to other production sectors and also allow
port workers the early exodus today recognized only to one
part of them as well as other categories of workers of the
Transport. It is for these reasons that during the last renewal
a contribution has been included to be paid by the
companies to finance the constituting fund to anticipate the exodus
of all port workers, but only those resources are not enough.
That is why we are tabling an amendment that
provides, at unchanged balances, the address of resources also for the
employees of terminals and authorized enterprises under the
Articles 16 and 18 of Law 84/94.'
-
- 'It is not possible, in view of the burdensomeness
and the wear and tear of this work also for the obvious repercussions on the
safety - underlined Filt, Fit and Uiltrasporti - that in
I bring some workers to retire earlier than others although
doing the same tasks. The government must therefore accept this
our amendment if you want to recover productivity and
efficiency in Italian airports. As it should be defined the
implementing decree on the self-production of port operations for
follow up on the specific rule reinforced by Article 199a
of Law 77/2020'.
-
- "It is on these issues, strategic for the port
of the country and useful to guarantee social peace on the docks -
warned the three unions - that we will measure the government in the
next days. These are important issues for which we will schedule
specific initiatives to consult all workers
ports to make a united front against those who intend
hinder these legitimate objectives in favour of work and
port workers'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail