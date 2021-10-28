|
October 28, 2021
- The Management Committee of the AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has
adopted the Strategic System Planning Document
-
- Ok also to the 2022 budget
-
- The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea unanimously adopted the
Strategic System Planning Document (DPSS), tool
for the definition and direction of the management strategies of the
ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia and all the
ports and logistics bell that, together with the Plans
Port Regulators of the individual seaports, constitutes the
Port System Master Plan.
-
- The development forecasts contained in the DPSS were
preliminarily subject to a participatory comparison with all the
components of the port system gathered in the Body of
Partnership Resource Sea and have obtained the favorable opinion from
part of the municipal administrations of Naples, Salerno and
Castellammare di Stabia. It is now up to the Campania Region to approve
the DPSS, within 60 days, subject to agreement with the Ministry of
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility felt the
National Coordination Conference of the Authorities of
Port System.
-
- "The adoption of the DPSS - underlined the president
of the AdSP, Andrea Annunziata - is an exceptional result for
the speed with which the work of
sharing and consultation with all the actors involved,
thanks to the collective effort of the structure, of the Municipalities
interested parties, of the Partnership Body. Receiving and analyzing
a multiplicity of observations, of indications we are
succeeded, with great efficiency and enthusiasm, in drafting such
document, fundamental to the strategic planning of the institution and
of our entire territory».
-
- The Management Committee also approved the financial statements of
forecast of 2022, document - announced the AdSP - that in the
show strong signs of recovery, accepts the allocation
provided for by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for
infrastructure investments to be carried out in the three ports of Campania.
