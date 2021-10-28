



October 28, 2021

Ok also to the 2022 budget

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea unanimously adopted the Strategic System Planning Document (DPSS), tool for the definition and direction of the management strategies of the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia and all the ports and logistics bell that, together with the Plans Port Regulators of the individual seaports, constitutes the Port System Master Plan.

The development forecasts contained in the DPSS were preliminarily subject to a participatory comparison with all the components of the port system gathered in the Body of Partnership Resource Sea and have obtained the favorable opinion from part of the municipal administrations of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia. It is now up to the Campania Region to approve the DPSS, within 60 days, subject to agreement with the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility felt the National Coordination Conference of the Authorities of Port System.

"The adoption of the DPSS - underlined the president of the AdSP, Andrea Annunziata - is an exceptional result for the speed with which the work of sharing and consultation with all the actors involved, thanks to the collective effort of the structure, of the Municipalities interested parties, of the Partnership Body. Receiving and analyzing a multiplicity of observations, of indications we are succeeded, with great efficiency and enthusiasm, in drafting such document, fundamental to the strategic planning of the institution and of our entire territory».

The Management Committee also approved the financial statements of forecast of 2022, document - announced the AdSP - that in the show strong signs of recovery, accepts the allocation provided for by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for infrastructure investments to be carried out in the three ports of Campania.







