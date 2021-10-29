|
- ONE closes the third quarter with record financial results
- Revenues increased by +138%
- The start of the activity of One Network Express (ONE), the
joint venture formed by the Japanese shipowning groups "K"
Line, EBITDA and NYK own 31%, 31% and 38% respectively
of capital, had not been at all satisfactory for the three
Japanese partners who had brought their activities together
in the field of maritime transport of containers. With the beginning
of the operational activity of ONE, which took place on the first of April
In 2018, management difficulties were immediately manifested that
had resulted in a drastic reduction in revenues that in
previously "K" Line, MOL and NYK got from this
segment of activity.
- Now things are much better since ONE, thanks to the
exceptionally favourable period for companies in the sector,
starting from the last quarter of 2020 has experienced an escalation
of the turnover that is now much higher than that
totaled together by the three Japanese groups in this sector
of activity and that in the third quarter of this year has
reached a record value.
- In the period July-September of 2021, corresponding to the second
quarter of the fiscal year 2021 of ONE, the Japanese company
in fact, it reported revenues of 7.56 billion dollars, value
never so high before and that represents an increase
+138% on the same period last year. Also EBITDA and
EBIT reached record values of 4.57 respectively
billion dollars (+435%) and 4,29 billion dollars (+612%). A
new historical peak was also marked by net profit
which amounted to 4.20 billion dollars (+715%).
- In the third quarter of this year the ONE carriers
used on routes between Asia and Europe have transported cargo
equal to a total of 790 thousand teu (+12%), of which 443 thousand teu verso
Europe (+6%) and 347 thousand teu towards Asia (+20%). The volumes of
containerized cargoes transported by the fleet on routes
Asia-North America transpacifics, on the other hand, declined
of -12% having been equal to 958 thousand teu, of which 649 thousand on the
eastbound relationship (-15%) and 309 thousand on westbound (-6%).
