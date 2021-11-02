|
|
|
|
November 2, 2021
|
|
- Surcharge on import and export goods for the ports of
Genoa and Savona from 2023
-
- Approved the budget of the Authority of
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea
-
- On Friday, the Management Committee of the Authority of
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved
the introduction of a new surcharge on goods which, as from
from 2023, it will fully replace the previous one in force
since January 2004 and established by the then Port Authority of
Genoa. The port authority has announced that the new surcharge will
an expected revenue of €11.8 million for the first period
2023-2027, to be verified as early as October 2022 in
reason for the actual draft requirements deriving from compliance
of the expenditure schedules of the financed works. In the last
years the surcharge on goods – reads a report
last month of the port authority - generated revenue for
the AdSP amounted to almost 5.2 million euros in 2017, to 5.3 million in the
2018, 2.8 million in 2019, over 1.2 million in 2020 and 4.5 million
millions planned for 2021.
-
- In addition, the Committee gave the green light to the subscription
of the agreement between the company Autostrade (ASPI) and the AdSP of the
Western Ligurian Sea together with the Liguria Region and the Municipality of
Genoa concerning compensation measures following the collapse of
Morandi Bridge in Genoa. The agreement, ratified by the Ministry of
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, provides in favor of
of the AdSP by ASPI a share of 75 million euros
intended for initiatives, to be agreed with the Authority, for
promote and facilitate access to the ports of the port system.
A further €100 million is earmarked for mobility projects
which concern, among other things, the creation of "buffer" areas
dedicated to heavy vehicles, both proximity and remote, from
position along the motorway sections directed to the two hubs
Port. These interventions will be accompanied by developments
technological, integrated with the systems already operating in the field
port, aimed at accompanying carriers to ports, with
the objective of optimizing and making more efficient stops and movements of
vehicles, people and goods.
-
- The Committee also approved a contribution of 230 thousand euros in
in favor of the CULP Company "Pippo Rebagliati" of Savona
for the costs of re-employment of staff not suitable for carrying out
of port operations and a contribution of 47 thousand euros for the
training costs incurred during the period January-July
2021.
-
- Finally, the Committee approved the 2022 forecast financial statements
of the port authority that presents entry forecasts of 1.10
billion euros and expenditure interventions for 1.18 billion euros with
a surplus of -86.4 million euros which further
contributed to the reduction of administrative surpluses, which fell from
about 300 million euros in 2017 to 55.9 million expected in 2022.
-
- The AdSP specified that capital receipts (986
million euro) are largely derived from transfers of the
State (€621.8 million, of which €600 million for the
financing of the New Genoa Dam by the Ministry
of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility) and for 61.3
millions from transfers from the Liguria Region. They are also
planned loan financial operations for 302.8 million euro.
On the expenditure side, the 2022 budget provides for current expenditure that
amount to EUR 78.2 million and partly capital expenditure which
amount to €1.09 billion. There are also 23.6
millions of euros in expenses for the acquisition of support services
technical (designs, preparatory studies and verifications) and 30 million
of euro for interventions in the Naval Repair area of Genoa.
-
- In addition to the great works of the Extraordinary Program –
further specified the AdSP - among the capital expenditures plus
significant of the Ordinary Program include the acquisition of
VIO areas (5.3 million euros) for the realization of the project
relating to the Railway Terminal annexed to the port of Savona Vado;
the last tranche of property acquisition in the Gheia district in Vado
Ligure (600 thousand euros) as provided for by the Agreement of
Program stipulated by the former Port Authority of Savona
as part of the realization of the Vado Ligure Platform; the
public contribution to cover the investment plan
preparatory to the tender for the concession of the service of the basins of
dry docking (10 million euros).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail