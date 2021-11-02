



November 2, 2021

Original news Surcharge on import and export goods for the ports of Genoa and Savona from 2023

Approved the budget of the Authority of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea

On Friday, the Management Committee of the Authority of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the introduction of a new surcharge on goods which, as from from 2023, it will fully replace the previous one in force since January 2004 and established by the then Port Authority of Genoa. The port authority has announced that the new surcharge will an expected revenue of €11.8 million for the first period 2023-2027, to be verified as early as October 2022 in reason for the actual draft requirements deriving from compliance of the expenditure schedules of the financed works. In the last years the surcharge on goods – reads a report last month of the port authority - generated revenue for the AdSP amounted to almost 5.2 million euros in 2017, to 5.3 million in the 2018, 2.8 million in 2019, over 1.2 million in 2020 and 4.5 million millions planned for 2021.

In addition, the Committee gave the green light to the subscription of the agreement between the company Autostrade (ASPI) and the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea together with the Liguria Region and the Municipality of Genoa concerning compensation measures following the collapse of Morandi Bridge in Genoa. The agreement, ratified by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, provides in favor of of the AdSP by ASPI a share of 75 million euros intended for initiatives, to be agreed with the Authority, for promote and facilitate access to the ports of the port system. A further €100 million is earmarked for mobility projects which concern, among other things, the creation of "buffer" areas dedicated to heavy vehicles, both proximity and remote, from position along the motorway sections directed to the two hubs Port. These interventions will be accompanied by developments technological, integrated with the systems already operating in the field port, aimed at accompanying carriers to ports, with the objective of optimizing and making more efficient stops and movements of vehicles, people and goods.

The Committee also approved a contribution of 230 thousand euros in in favor of the CULP Company "Pippo Rebagliati" of Savona for the costs of re-employment of staff not suitable for carrying out of port operations and a contribution of 47 thousand euros for the training costs incurred during the period January-July 2021.

Finally, the Committee approved the 2022 forecast financial statements of the port authority that presents entry forecasts of 1.10 billion euros and expenditure interventions for 1.18 billion euros with a surplus of -86.4 million euros which further contributed to the reduction of administrative surpluses, which fell from about 300 million euros in 2017 to 55.9 million expected in 2022.

The AdSP specified that capital receipts (986 million euro) are largely derived from transfers of the State (€621.8 million, of which €600 million for the financing of the New Genoa Dam by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility) and for 61.3 millions from transfers from the Liguria Region. They are also planned loan financial operations for 302.8 million euro. On the expenditure side, the 2022 budget provides for current expenditure that amount to EUR 78.2 million and partly capital expenditure which amount to €1.09 billion. There are also 23.6 millions of euros in expenses for the acquisition of support services technical (designs, preparatory studies and verifications) and 30 million of euro for interventions in the Naval Repair area of Genoa.

In addition to the great works of the Extraordinary Program – further specified the AdSP - among the capital expenditures plus significant of the Ordinary Program include the acquisition of VIO areas (5.3 million euros) for the realization of the project relating to the Railway Terminal annexed to the port of Savona Vado; the last tranche of property acquisition in the Gheia district in Vado Ligure (600 thousand euros) as provided for by the Agreement of Program stipulated by the former Port Authority of Savona as part of the realization of the Vado Ligure Platform; the public contribution to cover the investment plan preparatory to the tender for the concession of the service of the basins of dry docking (10 million euros).







