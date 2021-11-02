



November 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Grimaldi introduces the new ro-ro Eco Catania and Eco Livorno on the ravenna - Brindisi - Catania route

They have a load capacity of over 7,800 meters rolling stock liners

The Neapolitan shipowning group Grimaldi introduces the new ro-ro Eco Catania and Eco Livorno on the Ravenna route - Brindisi - Catania, ships that since yesterday replace the service Eurocargo Sicilia and Eurocargo Cataniaunits. The new ro-ro, built by the Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing, were completed in the first half of this year and in ports, to reduce polluting emissions, for on-board activities use the electricity provided by mega lithium batteries with a total power of five MWh that are recharged during the navigation thanks to shaft generators and 350 square meters of solar panels. They are also equipped with the latest generation engines electronically controlled and a gas purification plant exhaust for the abatement of sulphur emissions and particulate matter.

The Eco Catania and the Eco Livorno,flag Italian, they are 34 meters wide, have a gross tonnage of 64,000 Tons. The ships are capable of carrying over 7,800 meters linear rolling goods each, equal to about 500 trailers (over to 180 cars) compared to the 250 semi-trailers that ships in previously used on the route were able to carry.

"In addition to ensuring zero emission impact on territory - underlined the president of the Authority of Port System of the Southern Adriatic Sea, Ugo Patroni Griffi, commenting on the introduction into the service of new ships - will increase exponentially the transport capacity of rolling stock from port of Brindisi. This means that traffic volumes, which already now mark significant records, despite the pandemic and energy transition, will whirlwind, with important repercussions on the entire economic sector of the territory. A result, this, unthinkable until a few months ago. The two new ro-ro ships, in fact, can land in Brindisi, even at night, as a result of the raising of the limits of airdraft determined by the airport landing cone that will allow the two ships to be able to moor at the docks of the Terrare, despite being 47.80 meters high. The Grimaldi Group - has specified Patroni Griffi - has decided to invest in Brindisi, in a strategic vision linked to infrastructure projects that we have in the pipeline in the immediate future. In fact, the flood accessibility of the port for ships of this toning will be had, exclusively, with the construction of the briccole pier (contract in the course of award) and with the realization of the approaches of Sant'Apollinare".







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail