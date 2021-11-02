|
- Grimaldi introduces the new ro-ro Eco Catania and Eco
Livorno on the ravenna - Brindisi - Catania route
- They have a load capacity of over 7,800 meters
rolling stock liners
- The Neapolitan shipowning group Grimaldi introduces the new ro-ro
Eco Catania and Eco Livorno on the Ravenna route -
Brindisi - Catania, ships that since yesterday replace the service
Eurocargo Sicilia and Eurocargo Cataniaunits.
The new ro-ro, built by the Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing,
were completed in the first half of this year and in ports,
to reduce polluting emissions, for on-board activities
use the electricity provided by mega lithium batteries with
a total power of five MWh that are recharged during the
navigation thanks to shaft generators and 350 square meters of
solar panels. They are also equipped with the latest generation engines
electronically controlled and a gas purification plant
exhaust for the abatement of sulphur emissions and
particulate matter.
- The Eco Catania and the Eco Livorno,flag
Italian, they are 34 meters wide, have a gross tonnage of 64,000
Tons. The ships are capable of carrying over 7,800 meters
linear rolling goods each, equal to about 500 trailers (over
to 180 cars) compared to the 250 semi-trailers that ships in
previously used on the route were able to carry.
- "In addition to ensuring zero emission impact on
territory - underlined the president of the Authority of
Port System of the Southern Adriatic Sea, Ugo Patroni Griffi,
commenting on the introduction into the service of new ships - will increase
exponentially the transport capacity of rolling stock from
port of Brindisi. This means that traffic volumes,
which already now mark significant records, despite the
pandemic and energy transition, will whirlwind,
with important repercussions on the entire economic sector of the
territory. A result, this, unthinkable until a few months
ago. The two new ro-ro ships, in fact, can land in Brindisi,
even at night, as a result of the raising of the limits of
airdraft determined by the airport landing cone that
will allow the two ships to be able to moor at the docks
of the Terrare, despite being 47.80 meters high. The Grimaldi Group - has
specified Patroni Griffi - has decided to invest in Brindisi, in
a strategic vision linked to infrastructure projects that
we have in the pipeline in the immediate future. In fact, the flood
accessibility of the port for ships of this toning will be had,
exclusively, with the construction of the briccole pier (contract
in the course of award) and with the realization of the approaches of
Sant'Apollinare".
