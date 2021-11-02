



November 2, 2021

Original news Fincantieri-Navantia agreement in the European defence sector

Bono: we need robust and durable cooperation at European level in the fields of defence and security

The Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri and the Spanish one Navantia have reached an agreement for a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening their relationship and assessing the advantages of an extended collaboration in the naval field and maritime. In particular, the two companies will evaluate the opportunities linked to the Italian and Spanish Navy, including joint projects and participation in the development of future destroyers and other naval platforms that will be part of the future European Defence Force.

Navantia and Fincantieri are already collaborating on the European Patrol Corvette (EPC) programme, to date the most important naval initiative within the Framework of the European Project Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), together with the French Naval Group.

"We are - commented the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - long convinced that to keep up to the global challenges of the future we need a robust and sustainable cooperation at European level in the fields of defence and security. Only in this way will our continent be able to play an increasingly important role and this agreement goes into this direction. We are therefore very satisfied to give concreteness to a design that can no longer be postponed and to build a path of collaboration based on important programs of the two Navies".

The president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez, has highlighted "the real opportunity for collaboration that represents this MoU, the first signed between the two companies to this level and with such an ambitious purpose. Miriamo - he explained - to strengthen european defence and accelerate the position of the European defence industry, and agreements like this serve to pave the way in this direction".

The memorandum of understanding will be signed tomorrow, at the Navantia stand at FEINDEF - International Fair on the Defence and Security of Madrid, by the Director-General of the Military Ships Division of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Giordo, and the president of Navantia Domínguez.







