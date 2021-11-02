|
- Fincantieri-Navantia agreement in the European defence sector
-
- Bono: we need robust and durable cooperation
at European level in the fields of defence and security
-
- The Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri and the Spanish one
Navantia have reached an agreement for a memorandum of
understanding aimed at strengthening their relationship and assessing the
advantages of an extended collaboration in the naval field and
maritime. In particular, the two companies will evaluate the
opportunities linked to the Italian and Spanish Navy,
including joint projects and participation in the development of
future destroyers and other naval platforms that
will be part of the future European Defence Force.
-
- Navantia and Fincantieri are already collaborating on the
European Patrol Corvette (EPC) programme, to date the most
important naval initiative within the Framework of the European Project
Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), together with the French
Naval Group.
-
- "We are - commented the CEO of
Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - long convinced that to keep up
to the global challenges of the future we need a robust and
sustainable cooperation at European level in the fields of defence and
security. Only in this way will our continent be able to
play an increasingly important role and this agreement goes into
this direction. We are therefore very satisfied to give concreteness
to a design that can no longer be postponed and to build a path
of collaboration based on important programs of the two Navies".
-
- The president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez, has
highlighted "the real opportunity for collaboration that
represents this MoU, the first signed between the two companies to this
level and with such an ambitious purpose. Miriamo - he explained - to
strengthen european defence and accelerate the position
of the European defence industry, and agreements like this serve
to pave the way in this direction".
-
- The memorandum of understanding will be signed tomorrow,
at the Navantia stand at FEINDEF - International Fair
on the Defence and Security of Madrid, by the Director-General of the
Military Ships Division of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Giordo, and the
president of Navantia Domínguez.
