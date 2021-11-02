|
|
November 2, 2021
|
|
- In October the transits of ships in the Suez Canal are
increased by +14.0%
-
- Historical record of net tonnage of units
naval that crossed the Egyptian waterway
-
- Last month the Suez Canal was crossed
total from 1,847 ships, with an increase of +14.0%
on October 2020. If in October 2021 the ship traffic
is lower than the record for this month set in 2008 with
1,930 ships, but in October of this year it was
marked the new absolute record of net tonnage of ships
transited in the channel having been equal to 112.1 million
SCNT tons, volume that represents an increase of +11.4%
on October 2020 and is slightly higher than the previous one
record reached in September 2021.
-
- In the first ten months of this year in the Suez Canal are
transited a total of 17,020 ships, with a growth of +8.8% on the
period January-October 2020, for a net tonnage of
1.05 billion tons SCNT (+8.4%). This ship traffic has
generated revenue from transit rights of 5.2
billions of dollars (+12.4%).
|
|