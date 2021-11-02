



November 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In October the transits of ships in the Suez Canal are increased by +14.0%

Historical record of net tonnage of units naval that crossed the Egyptian waterway

Last month the Suez Canal was crossed total from 1,847 ships, with an increase of +14.0% on October 2020. If in October 2021 the ship traffic is lower than the record for this month set in 2008 with 1,930 ships, but in October of this year it was marked the new absolute record of net tonnage of ships transited in the channel having been equal to 112.1 million SCNT tons, volume that represents an increase of +11.4% on October 2020 and is slightly higher than the previous one record reached in September 2021.

In the first ten months of this year in the Suez Canal are transited a total of 17,020 ships, with a growth of +8.8% on the period January-October 2020, for a net tonnage of 1.05 billion tons SCNT (+8.4%). This ship traffic has generated revenue from transit rights of 5.2 billions of dollars (+12.4%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec