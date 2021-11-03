



November 3, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the year ended September 30 in the Panama Canal are transited 12,525 ships (+2.3%)

Record to toning of naval units

In the fiscal year 2021, which ended last September 30, the Panama Canal recorded the transits of 12,525 ships, with a increase of +2.3% compared to the previous fiscal year. The toning net of the ships transited in the Central American waterway has reached the record quota of 516.7 million tons PC/UMS, with a growth of +8.7% on the fiscal year 2020 and an increase in +10.0% on the pre-pandemic fiscal year of 2019.

With regard to the tong size of the ships transited, in fiscal year 2021 the largest share was again totaled by carriers with 184.3 million PC/UMS tons (+2.0%), followed by bulk with 90 million of tons PC/UMS, from chimichiere with 65 million tons PC/UMS, from liquefied natural gas ships with 61 million tons PC/UMS (marking an increase of +31.4% which is the higher of all types of ships) and ships for liquefied petroleum gas with 52.8 million tons PC/UMS.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail