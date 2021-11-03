|
November 3, 2021
- In the year ended September 30 in the Panama Canal are
transited 12,525 ships (+2.3%)
- Record to toning of naval units
- In the fiscal year 2021, which ended last September 30, the
Panama Canal recorded the transits of 12,525 ships, with a
increase of +2.3% compared to the previous fiscal year. The toning
net of the ships transited in the Central American waterway has
reached the record quota of 516.7 million tons PC/UMS, with
a growth of +8.7% on the fiscal year 2020 and an increase in
+10.0% on the pre-pandemic fiscal year of 2019.
- With regard to the tong size of the ships transited,
in fiscal year 2021 the largest share was again
totaled by carriers with 184.3 million
PC/UMS tons (+2.0%), followed by bulk with 90 million
of tons PC/UMS, from chimichiere with 65 million tons
PC/UMS, from liquefied natural gas ships with 61 million
tons PC/UMS (marking an increase of +31.4% which is the
higher of all types of ships) and ships
for liquefied petroleum gas with 52.8 million tons
PC/UMS.
