November 3, 2021
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shows timid signs of
resumption of cruise activity
- The third quarter was filed with a loss
net of -845.9 million dollars
- After the almost total shutdown of its fleet of
cruise ships caused by mobility restrictions
taken worldwide to contain the spread of
Covid-19 pandemic, in the third quarter of this year the ships of the
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) group are back at sea and
currently there are 11 operating units of the fleets of the three
brands of the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent group
Seven Seas Cruises, which together number 28 ships.
- The restart had a positive, albeit minimal, effect on the
income of the group that in the third quarter of this year has
recorded revenues of $153.1 million. A figure that, if
represents an increase of +2,248.6% on the same period, it is
however, very far from the more than 1.9 billion dollars collected
in the third quarter of 2019 when the devastating effects of the crisis
health on the cruise sector were not even conceivable.
The balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021, as well as those
of the previous six quarters, shows values of the operating result
and the net economic result both negative and equal to
-689.1 million and -845.9 million dollars compared to -517.8 million
and -$677.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.
