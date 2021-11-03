



November 3, 2021

Original news Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shows timid signs of resumption of cruise activity

The third quarter was filed with a loss net of -845.9 million dollars

After the almost total shutdown of its fleet of cruise ships caused by mobility restrictions taken worldwide to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, in the third quarter of this year the ships of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) group are back at sea and currently there are 11 operating units of the fleets of the three brands of the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent group Seven Seas Cruises, which together number 28 ships.

The restart had a positive, albeit minimal, effect on the income of the group that in the third quarter of this year has recorded revenues of $153.1 million. A figure that, if represents an increase of +2,248.6% on the same period, it is however, very far from the more than 1.9 billion dollars collected in the third quarter of 2019 when the devastating effects of the crisis health on the cruise sector were not even conceivable. The balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021, as well as those of the previous six quarters, shows values of the operating result and the net economic result both negative and equal to -689.1 million and -845.9 million dollars compared to -517.8 million and -$677.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.











