November 4, 2021
- In September the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado increased by +10.8% and +51.8%
- In the third quarter of this year recorded increases
+14.8% and +33.0% respectively
- Last September the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure have
handled a total of 5.3 million tons of goods,
volume representing an increase of +19.0% on September 2020 and
a drop of -6.7% on September 2019 when it was not yet
verified the impact determined by the Covid-19 pandemic on
port activities. The port of Genoa alone has enlivened
almost 4.0 million tons of goods, +10.8% more
compared to September 2020 and -11.5% less than in September
2019, while the port of Savona-Vado enlivened over 1.3
million tons of goods, with increases of +51.8% on September
2020 and +11.0% on September 2019.
- In the third quarter of 2021 the two Ligurian ports have
globally handled 16.7 million tons of cargo, with
an increase of +18.6% on the same period of 2020 and a decrease
by -1.5% on the third quarter of 2019, of which 12.8 million
tons handled by the port of Genoa (respectively +14.8% and
-5.3%) and 3.9 million tons from the port of Savona-Vado
(+33.0% and +13.3% respectively).
- In the period July-September of this year in the port of call
of the Ligurian capital, 8.5 million people were handled
tons of miscellaneous goods (+28.0%), of which 5.7 million tons
of containerized goods (+25.4%) made with a handling
of container pairs to 647 thousand teu (+36.2%) and 2,8 million tons
of conventional goods (+35.0%). The traffic of mineral oils is
piled to 3,1 million tons (+55.4%) and that of the other
liquid bulk at 201 thousand tons (+1.1%), including 115 thousand
tons of chemicals (+0.4%) and 86 thousand tons of oils
vegetables and wine (+2.1%). Solid bulk totaled 242 thousand
tons (-9.5%) to which are added another 504 thousand tons in the
industrial sector (+67.3%). In the third quarter of 2021, the
Ferry passenger traffic was 1.1 million
of units (+143.4%) and that of cruise passengers of 177 thousand units
(+2.710,8%).
- In the third quarter of this year the port of Savona-Vado has
enlivened 1.8 million tons of miscellaneous goods (+37.1%), of
which 998 thousand tons of rolling stock (+14.0%), 664 thousand tons of
goods in containers (+116.7%) with a handling of containers
pari a 55mila teu (+92.9%), 89mila tons of fruit (+3.3%),
47 thousand tons of forest products (-26.2%) and 42 thousand tons
of steels (+239.9%). Liquid bulk rated at 1.6
million tons (+23.3%), of which 1,5 million tons of
crude oil (+28.7%), 77 thousand tons of petroleum products
refined (-33.3%) and 22 thousand tons of other liquid cargoes
(+43,5%). In the solid bulk segment the traffic is
state of 484 thousand tons (+58.0%), including 207 thousand tons of
coal (+36.8%), 93 thousand tons of cereals and oilseeds
(+81.5%), 41 thousand tons of minerals (+141.6%) and 142 thousand
tons of other dry bulk (+64.7%). In the period
July-September of this year the cruise traffic in Savona,
which in the same period of 2020 was stopped, totaled 79 thousand
passengers, while ferry traffic was
183 thousand passengers (+45.4%).
- Meanwhile, the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Western, which manages the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado, has made
I note that I have submitted 20 projects to the Ministry of Transition
Ecological for the funding of the "Green Ports PNRR" project.
The body has specified that at the center of the design there is
the production and use of energy from photovoltaic panels for
the power supply of the port public lighting and the
supply of energy for sustainable mobility in the field
harbour. Specifically, in Savona it is planned to build
more photovoltaic systems managed by a "Port Grid"
integrated with storage systems, which will allow both to
manage and control electrical systems (smart-grid), both of
increase the sustainability of the port: energy
renewable produced will be used for power
of public lighting and charging stations for
operational electric vehicles of the AdSP. Also in Genoa it is expected the
construction of several photovoltaic systems managed by a
similar system of "Port Grid" evolved, to be realized
in the industrial and commercial port areas of Levante and Ponente.
In addition, it is planned to install an electrolyzer for
the production of green hydrogen, powered by the same plants
photovoltaic, to power hydrogen some new operating vehicles
of the Port System Authority. Finally, the
replacement of the AdSP fleet with 21 operational vehicles
totally electric and five powered by hydrogen. The authority
port has specified that green solutions have been identified
in close cooperation with central and local institutions, and
designed to be integrated with existing systems,
replicable and modular. In the next 60 days the appropriate
Commission appointed by the Ministry will evaluate the proposals
projects admitted to funding.
