November 4, 2021
- The Superior Council of Public Works has expressed an opinion
favorable on the project of technical and economic feasibility
of the New Forane Dam of Genoa
- Green light with prescriptions and recommendations
Genoa. Emphasizing that the work will improve accessibility
maritime to the historic basin and the docks overlooking the
Sampierdarena canal, ensuring access to the port and
the operation of all terminals of the airport in conditions
of security, the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Western specified that, having obtained the opinion of the Council
Superior, we are now waiting for the Impact Assessment
Environmental request on 17 September to the Ministry of
Ecological Transition, while last November 2 was
called the Conference of Decision-making Services pursuant to Article 14 paragraph 2 - 14
bis Law No 241/1990. Once the approval phase has been completed,
published the exploratory notice aimed at identifying and
select the economic operators interested in participating in the
negotiated procedure for the award of the integrated contract
complex that includes the final and executive design and
the execution of the works.
- "The new forane dam of Genoa - highlighted the
president of the AdSP, Paolo Emilio Signorini - represents a work
key to improving maritime accessibility
southern to the TEN-T Corridor Rhine - Alps, as several times
affirmed in the main transport policy documents
of the European Union. To build the new Dam we have chosen the
more scrupulous design and authorization process, given the
complexity of the work, its relevance for the future of the
port and significant cost. As part of the design process
which led to the important favourable opinion of the maximum
technical design evaluation body within
to the public administration has been developed both the analysis
costs-benefits that the public debate so as to allow
citizens, businesses and institutions to participate in the main
design choices and to share the impacts on competitiveness
and the environment'.
- Extreme satisfaction with the favourable opinion of the
Superior Council of Public Works has been expressed
also from the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci: "we - he specified
- we hope for a very fast and effective administrative process to
give the city as soon as possible the economic repercussions and
employment needed to develop the first port of the
Mediterranean and the valid alternative to the ports of the North. The
extraordinary commissioner and the commissioner structure - he noted
Bucci - have once again demonstrated the effectiveness of the "Model
Genoa'».
- Even the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, remarked
that "the new forane dam of the port of Genoa is one of
those infrastructures essential for the development of the airport, in
detail of its historical basin, that of Sampierdarena. The
favorable opinion that came from the Superior Council of
Public Works - he noted - is an important step forward
towards its rapid realization, which confirms the good work done
from the offices of local authorities and the AdSP of the Ligurian Sea
Western, not at all obvious given the difficult path
authorization and the intrinsic complexity of the work, a
of the most impressive that will be realized throughout the
Mediterranean in the coming years». "The new Dam,
together with the Third Pass whose work is proceeding quickly, and the
Gutter for which the placet has recently arrived
of Minister Giovannini - continued Toti - will allow the
our port system to become more efficient, more
modern and capable of handling ever greater quantities of
goods and people, thus being able to compete directly with the
airports of Northern Europe».
