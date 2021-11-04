



November 4, 2021

Original news The Superior Council of Public Works has expressed an opinion favorable on the project of technical and economic feasibility of the New Forane Dam of Genoa

Green light with prescriptions and recommendations

The Superior Council of Public Works has expressed an opinion favorable with prescriptions and recommendations on the draft of technical and economic feasibility of the New Forane Dam of Genoa. Emphasizing that the work will improve accessibility maritime to the historic basin and the docks overlooking the Sampierdarena canal, ensuring access to the port and the operation of all terminals of the airport in conditions of security, the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea Western specified that, having obtained the opinion of the Council Superior, we are now waiting for the Impact Assessment Environmental request on 17 September to the Ministry of Ecological Transition, while last November 2 was called the Conference of Decision-making Services pursuant to Article 14 paragraph 2 - 14 bis Law No 241/1990. Once the approval phase has been completed, published the exploratory notice aimed at identifying and select the economic operators interested in participating in the negotiated procedure for the award of the integrated contract complex that includes the final and executive design and the execution of the works.

"The new forane dam of Genoa - highlighted the president of the AdSP, Paolo Emilio Signorini - represents a work key to improving maritime accessibility southern to the TEN-T Corridor Rhine - Alps, as several times affirmed in the main transport policy documents of the European Union. To build the new Dam we have chosen the more scrupulous design and authorization process, given the complexity of the work, its relevance for the future of the port and significant cost. As part of the design process which led to the important favourable opinion of the maximum technical design evaluation body within to the public administration has been developed both the analysis costs-benefits that the public debate so as to allow citizens, businesses and institutions to participate in the main design choices and to share the impacts on competitiveness and the environment'.

Extreme satisfaction with the favourable opinion of the Superior Council of Public Works has been expressed also from the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci: "we - he specified - we hope for a very fast and effective administrative process to give the city as soon as possible the economic repercussions and employment needed to develop the first port of the Mediterranean and the valid alternative to the ports of the North. The extraordinary commissioner and the commissioner structure - he noted Bucci - have once again demonstrated the effectiveness of the "Model Genoa'».

Even the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, remarked that "the new forane dam of the port of Genoa is one of those infrastructures essential for the development of the airport, in detail of its historical basin, that of Sampierdarena. The favorable opinion that came from the Superior Council of Public Works - he noted - is an important step forward towards its rapid realization, which confirms the good work done from the offices of local authorities and the AdSP of the Ligurian Sea Western, not at all obvious given the difficult path authorization and the intrinsic complexity of the work, a of the most impressive that will be realized throughout the Mediterranean in the coming years». "The new Dam, together with the Third Pass whose work is proceeding quickly, and the Gutter for which the placet has recently arrived of Minister Giovannini - continued Toti - will allow the our port system to become more efficient, more modern and capable of handling ever greater quantities of goods and people, thus being able to compete directly with the airports of Northern Europe».







