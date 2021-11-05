



November 5, 2021

Original news In the first nine months of this year the traffic of goods in the Port of Livorno grew by +12.4%

In Piombino the increase was +12.5%

In the first nine months of this year the port of Livorno has handled 26.5 million tonnes of goods, volume that represents an increase of +12.4% on the same period of 2020 and a decrease of -5.6% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Growth recorded in the period January-September of 2021 was generated by the increase of +8.5% of the traffic enlivened in the first three months of the year, with 8.6 million tons of cargoes enlivened, which was followed by increases of +13.9% and +14.8% in two successive quarters with 8.7 million and 9.2 million respectively millions of tons of goods handled.

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Settentrionale announced that in the first nine months of this year, except for cruise passengers who decreased by -10.7%, the porto labronico presented signs more in front of all the traffic indicators. In the container segment alone, traffic was equal to 595,810 teu (+9.6%), of which 299,909 teu at embarkation (+9.9%) and 295,901 teu at disembarkation (+9.2%). Overall, full containers increased by +9.7%, by of which 122,048 landed (-3.4%) and 198,952 embarked (+19.7%). In empty containers also increased, growing by +28.1%, to 113,779 teu. Total container traffic net of transhipments (decreased by -0.8%) was equal to 434,779 teu (+14%). In the rolling stock sector traffic was 383,211 vehicles (+12,6%). In the passenger sector, ferries have enlivened 1.9 million people (+32.6).

As for the port of Piombino, in the first nine months of 2021 it has enlivened 2.8 million tons of goods (+12.5%). The passengers have increased of +27.4% to 2,07 million, while the private vehicles in transit from the docks were 682,996 (+35,5%).

Today, meanwhile, the Tuscan port authority has presented its forecast budget for 2022 showing a surplus of administration of 54 million euros, 33.5 million less than to 31 December 2021 to address the administrative deficit that the authority drags on from the previous year. The final surplus of presumed cash is 52 million euros.

The AdSP has specified that, without prejudice to the difficult economic situation still in progress, in 2022 it counts on forfeit €19.6 million from the application of taxes ports and anchorages, and over 10 million euros deriving from the payment of the concessionary fees.







