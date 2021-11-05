|
November 5, 2021
|
|
- In the first nine months of this year the traffic of goods in the
Port of Livorno grew by +12.4%
-
- In Piombino the increase was +12.5%
-
- In the first nine months of this year the port of Livorno has
handled 26.5 million tonnes of goods, volume that
represents an increase of +12.4% on the same period of 2020 and
a decrease of -5.6% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Growth
recorded in the period January-September of 2021 was
generated by the increase of +8.5% of the traffic enlivened in the first three
months of the year, with 8.6 million tons of cargoes
enlivened, which was followed by increases of +13.9% and +14.8% in
two successive quarters with 8.7 million and 9.2 million respectively
millions of tons of goods handled.
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale announced that in the first nine months of this year,
except for cruise passengers who decreased by -10.7%, the
porto labronico presented signs more in front of all the
traffic indicators. In the container segment alone, traffic
was equal to 595,810 teu (+9.6%), of which 299,909 teu
at embarkation (+9.9%) and 295,901 teu at disembarkation (+9.2%).
Overall, full containers increased by +9.7%, by
of which 122,048 landed (-3.4%) and 198,952 embarked (+19.7%). In
empty containers also increased, growing by +28.1%, to 113,779
teu. Total container traffic net of transhipments
(decreased by -0.8%) was equal to 434,779 teu (+14%). In the
rolling stock sector traffic was 383,211 vehicles
(+12,6%). In the passenger sector, ferries have enlivened
1.9 million people (+32.6).
-
- As for the port of Piombino, in the first nine months of 2021 it has
enlivened 2.8 million tons of goods (+12.5%). The
passengers have increased of +27.4% to 2,07 million, while the
private vehicles in transit from the docks were 682,996
(+35,5%).
-
- Today, meanwhile, the Tuscan port authority has presented its
forecast budget for 2022 showing a surplus of
administration of 54 million euros, 33.5 million less than
to 31 December 2021 to address the administrative deficit that
the authority drags on from the previous year. The final surplus of
presumed cash is 52 million euros.
-
- The AdSP has specified that, without prejudice to the difficult
economic situation still in progress, in 2022 it counts on
forfeit €19.6 million from the application of taxes
ports and anchorages, and over 10 million euros
deriving from the payment of the concessionary fees.

